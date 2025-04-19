Brazilian Consulate, Lagos State Endorse Fanti Carnival

By Tosin Clegg

The Lagos Fanti Carnival is one of the most iconic cultural celebrations in Nigeria, with a rich history dating back over 130 years. Rooted in the blending of Afro-Brazilian traditions, the carnival has long served as a platform for celebrating African heritage, identity, and unity.

Today, the event continues to evolve, serving as a dynamic fusion of past and present, while celebrating the creativity and spirit of Lagos and its people.

Earlier this week, a press conference was held in Lagos, and in attendance were Amb. Manuel Innocencio de Lacerda Santos Jr. (Consul General of Brazil in Lagos); Hon. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Hon. Kola Peregrino, President of Brazilian Descendants Association, among other distinguished guests.

The Consul General spoke expressively about the Nigeria and Brazil relationship, reminiscing on his first time in Lagos some decades ago. He also shed light on the carnival and its cultural as well as historical significance.

The Commissioner added: “The carnival is a living expression of history and dates back to the late 19th century. This carnival started as a powerful affirmation of survival and identity, flourished for decades, but as time passed and the tides of modernity swept through Lagos, the carnival experienced decline.

“Today I’m happy however to witness the remarkable resurgence thank to the unwavering commitment of the Brazilian Descendants Association and the visionary engine of the Lagos State Young Creatives the Lagos Fanti Carnival is been revived.”

The festivities unfold across three signature experiences: the Afro-Brazilian Food Showcase, a Heritage Art Exhibition, and the highly anticipated Lagos Fanti Carnival Parade.

Rooted in rich Afro-Brazilian traditions and reimagined through the lens of contemporary Lagos, the celebration brings together music, dance, fashion, and performance in a dynamic display of cultural pride and artistic expressions of the Lagos community.

From samba-inspired beats to bold fashion statements, the carnival promises to be a feast for the senses. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 in-person guests, more than 50,000 livestream viewers, and generate over two million digital impressions across media platforms promising an unforgettable cultural spectacle.

The Lagos Fanti Carnival stands as a vibrant expression of youth-driven creativity in Lagos. Young artists, dancers, musicians, and designers that are reshaping cultural traditions, breathing new life into them through fresh perspectives and contemporary flair. This year’s celebration highlights the dynamic fusion of heritage and innovation—honoring Afro-Brazilian roots while embracing the evolving cultural landscape of Lagos Tourism.

In the lead-up to the big day, The Lagos Fanti Carnival will be offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the preparations, with special coverage of the local communities as they gear up for the grand event. Expect intimate glimpses of rehearsals, costume-making, and vibrant community gatherings, a rare opportunity to experience the carnival’s magic before it even hits the streets.