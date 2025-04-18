WAEC Announces First Computer- based WASSCE for School Candidates

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday announced its readiness to conduct the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in Nigeria, with the introduction of its first computer-based version of the examination.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Head of National Office (HNO) of the council, Dr. Amos Dangut, revealed that the 2025 examination will feature Computer- Based WASSCE (CB-WASSCE) for some subjects, a move aimed at modernising test administration and combating examination malpractice.

The council, he noted, has also introduced question variation, ensuring that no two candidates will receive the same set of questions, another innovative approach to maintaining academic integrity.

The HNO said the 2025 examination will take place from April.24 to June 20, spanning eight weeks and one day with 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 schools registered.

Of the total number, 979,228 candidates are males, representing 49.63 per cent while 994,025 candidates are females, representing 50.37 per cent of the total candidature.

Candidates will be examined in 74 subjects across 196 papers supervised by approximately 26,000 teachers.

The HNO explained that the National Identification Number (NIN) was introduced in line with national digital reforms as part of the registration process.

“Although it was not made mandatory to avoid registration barriers, all schools were required to upload their candidates’ NINs post-registration,” he stated.

Dangut also expressed concern about insecurity and examination malpractice, noting past challenges in some regions.

“The Council has reaffirmed its collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and state governments to ensure safe, hitch-free exams. Severe penalties also await candidates, supervisors or schools found guilty of malpractice, including de-recognition and sanctions, “ the HNO said.

To assist candidates in preparation, WAEC, he stated, has expanded its digital learning platforms, including: WAEC e-study and e-learning portals, WAEC Connect for interactive support and updates, as well as past questions booklets with chief examiners reports.

“Results are expected to be released 45 days after the final paper, while digital certificates will follow in less than 90 days,” he said, urging schools to adhere to registration deadlines to ensure smooth logistics.

The HNO, however, warned rogue website operators, noting that parents should avoid engaging with such platforms.

“WAEC is promising continued enforcement action in partnership with law enforcement,” Dangut stated, calling on all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and state officials, to uphold integrity and support the nation’s educational advancement.