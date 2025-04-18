The Glamour, Pageantry at NIGAV Awards

Chinedu Eze

Last week, Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV) doled out awards to deserving organisations and individuals who have shown some levels of excellence in what they do.

The event, which was held at the NIGAV facility at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, witnessed a large turnout of dignitaries from the industry and beyond.

It was the 14th edition of the awards aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in all spheres of the sector.

Declaring the event open, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, described the programme as one that has “become an industry tool for promoting best practices, positive competition, unifying all the sectors and projecting Nigeria’s aviation image.”

The theme of this year’s event was, “Foundation for Accelerated Aviation Growth.”

While commending the organiser of the programme, Mr. Fortune Idu, for consistency and drive to promote excellence in the sector, Keyamo observed that the program has created a yearly opportunity to review the industry’s collective performance, address the gaps and prepare the industry for continued growth.

“Today, we are here to reward the performance for the year 2024. From the highest-ranking staff of the Ministry to the most junior officers in the various sub-units of the aviation industry; airports, airlines, airspace, weather, aviation training, insurance, contractors, consultants, etc., your contribution to safer all transportation cannot be ignored, and I want to sincerely appreciate your hand work and patriotism.

“I have been informed that over 60 organisations and individuals will receive awards in various industry categories: airlines, airports, Service providers, etc. I have also been informed that the NIGAV award includes a cabin crew contest for an inflight experience that will lead to crowing the winners as King and Queen of the Air. The programme is unique to Nigeria and promotes the unification of the airlines, which the Ministry finds very innovative and commendable.

“The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of the King and Queen of the air is noble and will be supported by my administration to promote harmony and social integration. This administration believes that Industry growth and sustainability are anchored on the excellent performance of every team member of the sector and we shall encourage the promotion of excellence strengthen our regulation and oversight of the industry by giving the Civil Aviation Authority the best support the industry has ever seen,” Keyamo said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of aviation to the nation’s economy, adding that the ministry has begun to empower the industry by investing heavily in infrastructure.

“There is also an ongoing repositioning of the airport subsector to be more efficient and to serve as strong bedrock for industry stability. Aviation is one of the fastest growing sectors in Nigeria, and it is the primary catalyst for speedy economic transformation. It not only builds the bridge for national social and economic inclusion but also plays a significant role in regional trade integration and serves as the main gateway for global trade. Aviation is key for the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative, where Nigeria is expected to lead. This administration understands and appreciates the importance of this sector in fast tracking development and has begun to empower the industry by investing heavily in infrastructure to give it a safe backbone to operate and encourage public private partnerships,’’ Keyamo further said.

Idu, the organiser of the awards revealed that over 400 recipients have been awarded the NIGAV honours in various categories encompassing all aspects of air transport development, operations, services, leadership, management and creativity from airlines and airports.

“The NIGAV awards is regarded as Nigeria’s most prestigious awards. It fosters industry harmony and encourages healthy competition for safer, more sustainable air service delivery. It serves as a hallmark of inspiration and motivation within the industry and acknowledges exceptional contributions,” Idu said.

Aviation Agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and their Chief Executive Officers were all recognized for their excellent performances in the last one year.

Airports, terminals and airlines like the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal two (MMA2), Asaba airport, Abuja and Osubi airports; Air Peace; Aero Contractors; Xejet; Ibom Air; Arik Air, among others were also awarded in different categories.

The two ground handling companies: Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc and Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) also bagged awards.

Lifetime achievements awards, most informative social media and best aviation reporter awards were also given to deserving persons.

Also, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Chris Najomo received the Aviation Lifetime Achievement Award and the Aviation Leadership Achievement Award (Strategic Leadership Category).

NIGAV said the Director General has put in all his life serving the country’s aviation industry in different capacities and affirmed that it was fitting he now sits at the helm of affairs of the regulatory agency, where he is overseeing the rebirth of a new order in regulatory oversight of the industry.

Idu, Chairman and Founder of NIGAV Award, described the director general of NCAA as a quintessential personality who right from his youthful age decided to serve the aviation sector and worked assiduously in different fields in the industry.

“These awards are fitting for Najomo because from his youthful age under the tutelage of his father who was a great aviator himself, he carved out his career for himself as a young man. That he has turned around the fortune of the NCAA brand that has earned global accolades was the result of his foresight and experience of many years in the industry. The NCAA has no doubt become one of Nigeria’s iconic brands across the world in just over one year of his outstanding leadership,” Idu said.

Also speaking, Chairman of NIGAV Award Committee and former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Richard Aisuebeogun, in an industry performance review, said: “The confirmation of Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive director general of NCAA promises a more stable CAA capable of effectively ensuring the airworthiness and safety of aircraft.”

Aisuebeogun also said: “The director general has empowered the NCAA’s Consumer Protection Directorate to intensify efforts to address passenger complaints, including high fares, flight delays, and cancellations, as a means to bolster travellers’ confidence in Nigerian airlines. The NCAA began reviewing the various critical procedures in 2024 to enhance its technical and economic oversight of the industry, aiming for better efficiency and reduced bottlenecks in licensing process. The NCAA initiated a review of the industry master plan with ICAO to rebuild confidence.”

Also, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu, in reaction to the awards said: “My DG deserves much more because he has spent his whole life in this industry and even now as DG he works round the clock to ensure that we get everything right and on time. His leadership skills and management ability are part of the secret that has galvanized the staff to achieve the outstanding results you see at the NCAA”

On her part, Regional Manager, NCAA, Lagos Regional office, Mr. Bukola Aduragbemi Teriba, described the awards as a testament to the revolution that has taken place in the civil agency in the last 16 months. According to him, “seeing the say is believing. The industry has seen and is seeing the transformation in the regulatory activities of the industry and the metamorphosis in the way we do business. That tells you that astute leadership quality of the DG. The awards are encouragement to us his staff and indicative that we are on the right track and must continue to do better and greater in the year ahead.”

While the industry looks forward to another reward of excellence next year, this year’s NIGAV awards has been described by industry experts as meritorious and successful.