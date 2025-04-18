  • Friday, 18th April, 2025

Suspected Gunmen Attack Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Family House in Kogi

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Suspected  gunmen have allegedly attacked  the Family House of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her Ihima Country home.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday at Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State .

In a swift reaction, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan in a statement made available by the Senator Natasha  Media Office to journalists in Lokoja on Thursday condemned  the unprovoked attack.

The statement read in part: “We condemn the brazen attack on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State, on Tuesday, April 15. Armed men, mistakenly believing the Senator was present, vandalized windows in her grandfather’s house. Fortunately, security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

“This calculated assault appears to be a direct response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment. We urge the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan shared her account of the incident: “Two days ago, my younger brother took some contractors to my hometown in Ihima to inspect locations for upcoming projects I attracted to my senatorial district.

“The unknown gunmen assumed I was the one in town and attacked my family house that night. Thankfully, the civil defence team and community members responded promptly and chased them off. A report was made at the police area command, and no one was hurt.”

“We call on the public to remain calm and support the pursuit of justice for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. Her dedication to speaking truth and representing her constituents should not be met with violence and intimidation.”

