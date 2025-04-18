New NNPCL GCEO Unveils  Agenda, Aims to Attract $30bn Sectoral Investments By 2027, $60bn By 2030

•To raise crude oil production to over 2m bpd through 2027, achieve 3m bpd by 2030

•Vows to pursue company’s bold ambitions

A few days after assuming duties as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Bayo Ojulari yesterday met the staff of the company and unveiled his leadership agenda.

In a townhall meeting held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, Ojulari, said the national oil company under his stewardship aims to attract sectoral investments worth $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

He also pledged to raise the nation’s crude oil production to over two million barrels per day (bpd) which will be sustained through 2027 and attain three million bpd by 2030.

According to a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, the GCEO equally promised to expand Nigeria’s refining output to 200,000 bpd by 2027, and 500,000 bpd by 2030.

He nevertheless vowed to grow Nigeria’s gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2027, further ramp it up to 12bcf by 2030 and deepen energy access and affordability for all Nigerians.

Ojulari, whose agenda is in line with the mandate given to the newly-constituted NNPC board and management, also vowed to pursue the company’s bold ambitions and build an NNPC that will be the pride of all Nigerians.

He told the members of staff at the meeting that it was a huge honour and responsibility to lead the NNPC, describing the company as an entity that means a lot to Nigeria and its future.

“We stand at the gateway of a new era—one that demands courage, professionalism, and a relentless drive for excellence. The task before us is great, yet the opportunity to redefine Nigeria’s energy future is even greater. Now is the time to turn our transformation promise into performance,” Ojulari told thousands of the Company’s staff.

To achieve these targets, the statement revealed that the “company will be focusing on reconfiguring its business structure for agility and value creation; conducting independent value assessments to inform data-driven decisions; enforcing a robust performance management framework; building transparent, value-aligned partnerships with all stakeholders and most critically, taking control of its narrative.”

While explaining the criticality of pursuing the company’s bold ambitions, the Group CEO said the targets were not just metrics, but indicators of hope, jobs, industrial growth, and energy security for millions of Nigerians.

Describing NNPC Ltd as a renewed, forward-facing, and future-ready organisation that is proudly leading Nigeria’s energy transformation, Ojulari said “it’s time we tell our story—one of innovation, reform, and national pride.”

He charged staff members to be proud of NNPC Ltd’s recent transformation, stressing that the next journey to becoming a fully-fledged limited liability company will require the collective drive towards making NNPCL more transparent, profitable and accountable.

The Group CEO pledged to give all employees the space to be able to outperform competitors.

“We will provide the best combination where the experienced and the young will both thrive towards achieving our set targets,” he assured.

He said his management will deepen collaboration with the company’s in-house and national unions to build a stronger, trust-based relationship that reflects shared purpose and mutual respect.

He also called on all members of staff to lead with integrity, act with urgency, while bringing their very best to the table.

“We recognize that our greatest asset is our people. Our success will be powered by empowered employees. As such, we are fully committed to creating a workplace where everyone is valued, motivated, and inspired to thrive. Together, we will build a high-performing, globally competitive NNPC Ltd that is proudly Nigerian and proudly world-class,” Ojulari concluded.