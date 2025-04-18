Minor Who Stood Before Peter Obi’s Convoy Freed After Months in Kirikiri on Police False Robbery Charge

…Legal counsel demands investigation of DPO, IPO of Amukoko police division for sinister move

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the 17-year-old whose act of standing before the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the 2023 general elections elicited the generosity of many Nigerians, has regained his freedom after months of wrongful detention at the Kirikiri Medium Security Custodial Centre in Lagos.

On Thursday, 17th April 2025, a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Apapa discharged and released Quadri after the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, found no evidence to support the allegation of armed robbery levelled against him.

THISDAY gathered that Quadra’s legal ordeal began in January when he was abducted near his family home in Amukoko, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area by two notorious area boys known in the community as “Lege” and “Baba Waris”.

According to his legal counsel, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, the duo had long harassed the teenager out of envy, demanding a portion of donations he had received following his viral encounter with Peter Obi during the last election.

Effiong revealed that the Baale of the community also pressured Quadri’s family to host a feast — complete with a cow and rice — to appease the area boys.

The teenager, who was returning from work at the time of the incident, was dragged to the Amukoko Divisional Police Headquarters, popularly known as Pako Police Station.

While the abductors initially accused him of street fighting, the narrative shifted dramatically when the police, on 26th January 2025, arraigned him before a Magistrate and claimed he was involved in an armed robbery.

“In a clear abuse of process, the police joined Quadri with four unknown adults — men he had no prior connection with — and alleged they were his accomplices,” said Effiong in a press statement released on Thursday.

The police also falsely declared Quadri’s age as 18, concealing his actual age of 17 in what Effiong described as “a deliberate and sinister move to subject him to adult legal processes.”

Effiong’s legal team only became aware of the case last week after the matter was brought to the public’s attention by Ms. Hassana Nurudeen, co-founder of Ray of Hope Prison Outreach, who raised the alarm on social media.

Following swift legal intervention, the case was brought before Magistrate A.O. Olorunfemi, who, after reviewing the DPP’s legal advice, declared there was no evidence linking Quadri to any crime. The Magistrate accordingly discharged and freed the teenager.

Effiong commended the DPP for “standing by the truth,” but condemned the actions of the Amukoko Police, calling for urgent disciplinary action against those involved.

“We demand that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, and the Inspector General of Police immediately remove the Divisional Police Officer of Amukoko Division and subject him to an orderly room trial, alongside the Investigating Police Officer, Inspector Odigbe Samuel, and all officers who participated in this evil and corrupt scheme,” Effiong stated.

The legal team is demanding a public apology from the Nigeria Police Force and compensation of N100 million for Quadri’s unlawful detention and psychological trauma. Failing this, Effiong warned, legal action will be instituted to seek full redress.

“Quadri’s case is a painful reminder of the rottenness, impunity, and injustice that plague the Nigeria Police Force. There are many other ‘Quadris’ languishing in cells and prison yards across the country because of unbridled corruption and a broken justice system,” Effiong said.

Caption

Legal Counsel and Human Rights Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, and team with the 17-year-old

Quadri Yusuf Alabi and mother after he was released from prison