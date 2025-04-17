Mandate of Grace As C’ River APC, Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu, Otu for Second Term 

Linus Obogo

The occasion apropos. Timing precise. In a night woven with political grandeur and electrifying unity, the heartbeat of Cross River State pulsed with renewed vigour as Governor Bassey Edet Otu graced the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expanded Caucus meeting with his trademark humility and unmatched statesmanship. The setting—Hogis Royale Hotel in Calabar—became a temple of democratic fervour, where voices harmonized in a singular symphony of purpose, progress and unshakeable confidence in a leader who has redefined governance as a love affair with the people.

There, beneath the golden chandeliers and amidst echoes of applause, stood a governor whose very presence calms storms and stirs hope. Senator Otu, clad in the grace of wisdom and the dignity of duty, welcomed stakeholders with an open heart and listening ears, proving once again that leadership, at its finest, is a sacred dialogue, not a distant decree. It was not a gathering of sycophants but a congregation of truth-tellers—who spoke freely, fervently and fearlessly.

A constellation of political titans adorned the hall: former Governor Clement Ebri, the formidable Dame Florence Ita-Giwa, Senators Eteng Jonah Williams and Asuquo Ekpenyong, Speaker Elvert Ayambem, Minister John Owan Enoh, Vice-Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Council, Hon. Egbung Odama, among others. They came not merely as attendees but as witnesses to the Otu phenomenon—an unfolding era of transformational leadership laced with compassion, clarity and commitment.

And it was a harvest of encomiums. From the fertile plains of agriculture to the revitalized corridors of healthcare, from the soaring ambition of aviation to the sanctity restored in security, the hall echoed with testimonies of a governor who walks his talk and works his dreams into reality. They hailed his ‘People First’ mantra not as a slogan but as a living creed—etched into every road paved, every school rebuilt, every life touched.

Then came the crescendo: a unanimous, thunderous vote of confidence—an ovation wrapped in resolve. Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, with sonority of voice befitting his humongous size, moved the motion for Governor Otu’s second term. Like a divine chorus, Hon. Victor Abang followed suit, championing President Tinubu’s re-election. The hall swelled with pride, its walls absorbing a promise of continuity rooted in excellence.

A spirited communiqué emerged—more than mere paper, it was a declaration of resolve. It charged the governor and his deputy to lead a noble delegation to the nation’s capital, to speak boldly on behalf of Cross River’s fair share in the national mosaic. This was no act of defiance, but a clarion call for equity, led by a man whose every step exudes both diplomacy and determination.

The meeting brimmed with gratitude for President Tinubu, whose Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Agro-Processing Zone are poised to awaken the economic lion sleeping within Cross River’s verdant belly. These projects, drenched in the promise of generational transformation, were hailed as jewels of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

As thunderous praise continued, the governor remained the picture of humility, his words flowing like a gentle stream of sincerity. “I am here to fulfill the sacred mandate given to me by Cross Riverians—not to chase power for its own sake,” he declared, his voice steady and rich with purpose. It was a masterclass in restraint, focus and visionary governance.

His final pledge rang like a covenant: “By 2031, I shall leave Cross River State stronger, safer, and soaked in opportunity.” In that moment, the crowd didn’t merely hear a promise—they felt a prophecy.

Let it echo across the emerald hills of Obudu, the misty waters of Bakassi, the red earth of Biase, and the bustling streets of Calabar: in Governor Bassey Edet Otu, Cross River has found a beacon. A man of the people. A steward of dreams. A governor whose very soul is embroidered with the hopes of his people—and who, by divine design, is destined to lead them into a brighter, bolder, and more beautiful tomorrow.

.Obogo is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State