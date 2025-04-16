Tinubu Inaugurates Eight-man National Population And Housing Census Committee

* Gives Bagudu-led committee three weeks to submit interim report

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated an eight-member high-level committee on the forthcoming national population and housing census.

The committee, headed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has three weeks to turn in an interim report.

The president, who was represented at the inauguration ceremony at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said the census is crucial for national development, accurate planning, and effective decision-making in healthcare, education, security and economic planning.

Nigeria’s last census, which was in 2006, nearly two decades ago, recorded a population of 140,431,790, with 71,345,488 males and 69,086,302 females.

President Tinubu stressed the pivotal role of a technology-driven process in ensuring credible and verifiable results and the need for collaboration among all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Underscoring the critical financing factor in the exercise, the president enjoined the members to look at domestic and even international resources.

According to President Tinubu, “Work with all relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. This ministry has to take charge of this because you cannot budget if you do not know how many we are.

“We expect you will touch on the technology area because the census must be technology-driven. Things have changed since the last time that we conducted this exercise. The enumeration has to be technology-driven with biometrics and digitalisation.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Bagudu, assured the president that the committee will deliver its report within the three-week deadline.

The minister recalled President Tinubu’s advice to ministers during their retreat in 2003, urging them to think creatively and work with the resources available, even under harsh economic conditions.

Bagudu noted that despite global economic challenges, Nigeria is making a steady progress under President Tinubu’s leadership, citing improved foreign exchange stability and a positive growth trajectory.

He said the committee will recommend practical solutions, including strategies for mobilising domestic and international resources to fund the census.

On his part, the Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris, also a committee member, emphasised that accurate data is critical for planning across all sectors, adding that a credible census is the foundation for such data.

Also speaking, the National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, who will also serve as the committee’s secretary, said the commission has already begun preparations for the national population and housing census in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and other relevant stakeholders.

According to him, the focus has been on identifying key requirements and laying the groundwork necessary for the president to make an informed decision on the actual conduct of the census.

Kwarra assured Nigerians that the NPC remains committed to ensuring a credible, technology-driven enumeration that will support effective national planning and development.

Other members of the eight-man committee include Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Principal Secretary to the President, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Operations (Office of the Chief of Staff).