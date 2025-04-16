Shettima: We’re Building a Country for Workers

El-Rufai: Tinubu’s Govt Worst in Nation’s History

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu towards fulfilling his administration’s promise to build a Nigeria, where members of the workforce could attain their full potential.

To achieve this, Shettima said the administration was upskilling and reskilling the citizens in order to prepare them for both jobs that were available and those that were up ahead.

Unfortunately, a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, thought otherwise when he described the government of President Tinubu as the “most corrupt, most intolerant and worst” in Nigeria’s history.

El-Rufai, who spoke in an interview with some journalists in Katsina Monday night, said Tinubu’s government has been lying and dishing out false claims about the security situation in the country, while refusing to tackle the root cause of the scourge.

But the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, worried about the state of the nation, has called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous killings in Plateau State were brought to justice.

This was as the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has said the days of perpetrators of attacks on rural communities in Plateau were numbered.

With penitence, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has appealed to the community recently attacked to forgive the government because they failed them.

Yet, a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has dismissed the misconception that the persistent attacks and killings in the state had anything to do with communal crisis, saying the president might not have been briefed accurately on the state of things in the state.

At the same time, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has condemned the latest killings in Bassa Local Area of Plateau state.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has expressed concern over the recurring violence, bloodletting, and killings in the state and other parts of Nigeria.

In the same vein, the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, has lamented the effect of insecurity in parts of the country.

Concerned, too, the ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), while condemning the massacre in Plateau State, described it as yet another chapter in the shameful cycle of violence.

In finding solutions to the growing insecurity in the country, the Northern Traditional Rulers Council was on Tuesday hosted in Maiduguri by the state government as a form of collective approach to the menace.

Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA), has however lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for its continued patriotic contributions to national stability and its ongoing fight against banditry and terrorism.

Shettima who made this known yesterday, when he officially launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) at the State House, Abuja, noted that the national initiative, “is designed to expand employment opportunities, equip Nigerians with critical skills, and drive economic empowerment through innovation and technology.

“LEEP is the fulfilment of the promise made by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to build a national ecosystem where every Nigerian worker can reach their full potential, and where technology enhances, not threatens our labour market,” he added.

The vice-president observed that the government could not boast of investing in the citizens unless it was committed to building a system that helps and encourages their search for work as well as equip them to grow on the job.

According to him, “The future of work in Nigeria must compel us to rethink the dynamics of a rapidly evolving world. Across continents, the very idea of what constitutes a job is being redefined.

“Machines are replacing hands. Artificial intelligence is challenging intellects.

“Traditional employment structures are giving way to fluid, digital ecosystems. Yet, within this uncertainty lies a sea of opportunity, if only we are bold enough to sail it.”

He commended the Minister and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for working hard to ensure LEEP unfurled into a reality, describing them as the quiet architects of progress.

On what the administration intended to achieve with the LEEP, Shettima said, “The Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, is a well-considered response to a pressing national need.

“As jobs become increasingly vulnerable to technological disruption, our duty is not to lament but to prepare. LEEP aims to provide comprehensive training that equips our people with the right skills to compete and contribute to today’s global economy.

“This intervention isn’t just about creating jobs. It is about transformation. LEEP targets all sectors of the economy, including the expanding Gig economy, and leverages technology to connect employers with a skilled and ready workforce.

“The strength of this nation has always been its people. Their ingenuity, and their will to rise against the odds. This programme was inspired by the need to carry all parts of the country along, beginning from our six geo-political zones. We are laying the foundation for inclusive progress.”

The vice-president sought collaboration with the private sector, civil society organisations, trade unions and global partners, saying it was a collective effort that must not be left to the government alone.

“Yet, the government cannot do this alone. I call upon the private sector, civil society, trade unions, and our international partners to join us. We must create a workforce that is not just employable, but empowered. This is a collective assignment.

“The road ahead may be challenging. But with our collective effort, determination, and faith in our shared potential, we will succeed.

“We are at the threshold of a new era, one where our workforce is empowered, where our economy is strengthened, and where our people are equipped to compete globally,” he pointed out, maintaining that with LEEP, Nigeria was ready to lead in the future of work.

Shettima applauded the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, for spearheading the initiative “to this point with purpose and clarity.”

Earlier, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, pledged the support and commitment of the state governors to the successful implementation of the programme.

He said if the scheme was religiously implemented, the economy would be significantly impacted through the reduction in unemployment and criminality and productive engagement of the citizenry.

On her part, Onyejeocha, said the programme was aimed at expanding access to sustainable employment and stimulating vocational training, noting that the current unemployment statistics are a clear and imminent danger for the country’s future.

She explained that while LEEP was an institutional shift targeted at enhancing training, upskilling and connecting Nigerians to sustainable jobs across different sectors, it would require the collaboration of all stakeholders for the scheme to be successful.

Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr. Silas Agara, said LEEP was a bold step by the Tinubu’s administration to decisively address the challenge of unemployment in Nigeria and reposition employment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

LEEP, he contended, was carefully articulated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with its parastatals to, among other goals, equip young Nigerians with employability skills in the bid to create wealth and contribute to the economic development of the country by creating 2.5 million jobs in two years.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and ECOWAS Liaison Office, Ms. Vanessa Phala, noted that the programme was Nigeria’s commitment to shaping the lives of its youths.

“This marks a turning point for our youths to contribute to the growth and development of this country,” she said.

However, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said the initiative must be properly implemented to meet its objective of creating jobs for 2.5 million Nigerian youths.

“I also pray that it will be a programme that will bring sustainable jobs, not causal jobs and jobs that the pay will not be able to take you home,” he said.

Taking another swipe at the current administration for the umpteenth time, former governor Nasir El-Rufai said the federal government under Tinubu was the most lying government that depended on false propaganda, especially on security challenges bedeviling the country.

Addressing what was wrong with the government, when asked, he said, “I should ask you. Can you afford three square meals? Can your salary buy what it used to buy two years ago? I should ask you. There is nothing wrong with the government?”

Refuting claims by the government that security had improved in the country, he added that the insecurity in the country was due to the federal government’s failure to proffer deeper solutions to address what he termed the prevailing security challenges from their roots.

He stressed that many local government areas in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States were under the control of bandits, adding that bandits and terrorists’ leaders like Dogo Gide, Mallam Abba and Bello Turji had not been killed.

“I have said it before, this is the worst federal government in Nigeria’s history and all the indices have shown it. This is the most corrupt and most intolerant government in Nigeria.

“This is the most lying government that depends on false propaganda. They lied that security has improved in Nigeria. They read out numbers of bandits killed except the ones we know are the leading bandits.

“In Kaduna, Dogo Gide is still around, Mallam Abba, the Boko Haram terrorist is still alive. Bello Turji is still around but everyday, they announce names of people that are bandits’ leaders that they have killed and security has improved.

“How many local governments are under the occupation of bandits in Katsina State? How many are occupied by bandits in Zamfara State and some parts of Sokoto State? And because you are in government you think that nothing would happen, things will remain like that?

“It’s okay, you are free to engage in your grand delusion, but when you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth,” El-Rufai said.

On his support for Tinubu’s campaign in 2023, he said, “I was a state governor. Go and ask what I did in my state. Don’t even make me part of the federal government.

“Between 2015 and 2023, I was not part of it. What you can ask me and I can defend my tenure is what I did in Kaduna between 2015 and 2023. I had very little to do with the federal government.

“I was among those that formed the APC and I campaigned for president Buhari, (and of course the current president). Yes, I did. He was the candidate of my party and I campaigned for him. I was never part of his government.”

El-Rufai, who described SDP as a party with a long history and credibility, said, “but we have to build it. We have to build it almost from scratch. In the last presidential election, it got less than 100,000 votes, compared to millions of votes that the leading parties got, so we have a lot of work to do.

“We have the will and we have the human resources to work on it. That’s part of the reason why I’m here in Katsina and I’ll be moving from state to state, working with the leaders in every state to try to build this party.

“We have to build it just as we built the APC from the ground up. It’s hard work, it’s risky work. We will succeed by the grace of God, but even if we fail, let it go down in history that some people tried and stood up to challenge tyranny and incompetence and grand corruption at all levels. This is what we are trying to do.

Responding to the APC chairman’s remarks that nobody could unseat Tinubu in 2027, he said, “I have nothing to say. Silence is usually the best answer to people like that.

“The quality of governance in the country is appalling. This is the worst government in Nigeria’s history. I’m 65 years old. I have seen every government in Nigeria since independence. This is the worst.

“And if they think that nothing will happen, that Nigerians are helpless, that all of us will just fold our arms and allow this country to be run aground, they are making a mistake. Nigerians will challenge them. Nigerians will teach them a lesson. Nigerians will put their arrogance to rest by the special grace of God.”

The erstwhile Kaduna governor, hinted that he was in Katsina to condole with Governor Dikko Umaru Radda over the demise of his mother.

“I came to Katsina state to condole with the governor of the state on the death of his mother, as well as condole with my elder brother, who also lost his grand-uncle, and use the opportunity to catch up with my colleagues and leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“The state chairman happened to be my classmate in Barewa College. We first met in Barewa College in 1972. We have a long relationship. I said it’s a good opportunity to meet with him, as well as other political leaders in Katsina that we are trying to persuade to join the SDP.

Kwankwaso: Perpetrators of Plateau Killings Must Be Brought to Book

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in 2023, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on the relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous killings in Plateau State were brought to book.

He asked the federal government to rise to their responsibility to ensure Plateau State did not become a hotbed of violence by ensuring that lives and property were protected.

Kwankwaso, in a post on his verified Facebook handle, said: “I am saddened to learn of the attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of 51 people and destruction of several properties.

“This sad attack came after over 50 persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities in the state.

“It is important that Plateau State must not be allowed to become a hotbed of violence and wanton destruction again after the relative peace it has enjoyed in recent years.

“The federal government must rise to its responsibility to ensure that all lives and properties are protected and the message of peace should be embraced by everyone in the state and beyond.

“I extend my condolences to the government and people of Plateau State. I also urge the authorities to ensure that justice is served by bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book,” Kwankwaso stated.

IGP to Attackers: Your Days Are Numbered

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has warned the criminals attacking rural communities in Plateau State that their days were numbered.

He also assured the people of federal government’s commitment to ensuring adequate security in the state and the region.

Egbetokun gave the assurance during a visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, following the recent attacks that have claimed over 100 lives and displaced several others from their communities.

He expressed condolences to the victims and communities affected by the violence.

“We condemn these acts of violence and recognise their devastating impact, especially on local farmers. In response, we have deployed more security personnel and resources to the affected areas and are working closely with other security agencies.

“Intelligence gathering efforts have also been intensified to identify and bring the masterminds behind these attacks to justice,” he said, commending the state government’s efforts.

The IG, who assured the state that, “we will work tirelessly until these issues are resolved”, further noted that the attackers were taking advantage of the limited security manpower across the local governments, but reassured the people that the tide would soon turn.

“I assure you that these criminal elements will soon be outnumbered. I appeal to the people of Plateau to remain calm and peaceful,” he said.

Mutfwang commended the Police boss for coming to the state and described the attacks on innocent villagers as unprovoked.

We’ve Failed You, Forgive Us, Says Gov

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who paid a visit to the attacked community to sympathize with the people, expressed sorrow over the incident, admitting that despite efforts made, the government fell short in preventing the tragedy.

“The whole nation mourns with you, the international community mourns with you. I have cried since yesterday. All arrangements were put in place to avoid this, yet we failed you. On behalf of the government and security agencies, please forgive us,” he said.

The governor condemned the continuous attacks that have plagued the Irigwe land and promised renewed commitment toward ending the violence. He lamented the state of infrastructure, including poor roads, attributing it to years of neglect due to insecurity and terrorism.

“We are more determined than ever to ensure that no more innocent blood is shed on the Plateau. There’s no reason for anyone to take the law into their hands. While we continue to invest in security, communities must also rise to defend themselves. We can no longer afford to sleep while the enemy strikes at night,” he warned.

He called on youths to stay vigilant, especially during the upcoming farming season.

“This is not the time to lament or trade blame. It’s time to unite and protect one another. The people who attack us are not ghosts — they are known, and those shielding them are complicit,” he added.

He also conveyed the assurances of President Tinubu, promising federal support for them not just to survive, but to thrive in their ancestral land.

Jang: Killings Far from Communal Disputes

A former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has dismissed misconception that the persistent attacks and killings in the state had anything to do with communal crisis.

While noting that President Bola Tinubu might not have been accurately briefed on the state of things in the state, Jang, in a press statement personally signed, commended the president for showing determination to end the killings in the state.

“I commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his tireless efforts to find a lasting solution to this crisis. His dedication to the safety and well-being of Plateau citizens is truly commendable.

“I also applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his determination to stop the senseless killings of innocent citizens. His commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerians, particularly those in Plateau State, is a positive step forward.

“However, I believe it is important to address a misconception in the President’s recent statement directing Governor Mutfwang to resolve the ‘communal issue’. This suggestion appears to stem from inaccurate briefings by his advisers.

“The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda. It is crucial for the President to understand the true nature of these attacks in order to address them effectively.”

Jang advised the president to convene an expanded meeting with community leaders to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation in Plateau State.

He said such a meeting would provide a platform for stakeholders to share their insights and experiences, enabling the president to develop a more informed approach to tackling the problem.

Northern CAN Seeks Justice for Victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned the latest killings in Bassa Local Area of Plateau state.

Chairman of the association, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the condemnation in a statement yesterday.

He called on security agencies to act swiftly and apprehend perpetrators of the killings and bring them to justice.

Pam also called for an end to the senseless killings in Plateau and other parts of the country.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the senseless and barbaric attacks that have claimed the lives of innocent and peace-loving citizens.

“These repeated acts of violence are not only a violation of human dignity and the sanctity of life, but they are also a direct threat to the peace and unity of our state and the nation at large,” the statement said.

The Northern CAN said it stood in solidarity with the grieving families and the entire people of Bassa LGA in this moment of pain.

“We call on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We also urge the government at all levels to take proactive steps to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further loss of lives,” Pam said.

He stressed that the time had come for all stakeholders — traditional rulers, religious leaders, security operatives, and community-based organisations to unite and work together to end the cycle of violence that has plagued Plateau for too long.

IPCR Decries Violence, Bloodletting, Killing

The Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has expressed deep concern over the recurring violence, bloodletting, and killings in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.

Ochogwu, in a statement, echoed President Bola Tinubu’s sentiments, condemning recent killings in Plateau and parts of Benue States as “festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities.”

He condemned the Sunday killings that resulted in several deaths, noting the region’s history of recurring conflicts and tragic loss of innocent lives.

Ochogwu urged community leaders, religious leaders, and traditional rulers to collaborate to foster genuine and long-lasting peace.

“Efforts should focus on rebuilding trust and restoring harmony to conflict-affected areas. Understanding the context of violent attacks and addressing root causes is crucial to preventing future conflicts,” he said.

He emphasised that understanding conflict complexities and addressing root causes could promote peace and stability in Plateau and beyond.

C&S Movement Decries Effect of Insecurity

Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, has lamented the devastating effect of insecurity that has pervaded every part of the country and decried the bloodshed and kidnapping going on in different states in Nigeria.

The church made this known yesterday in Lagos during a press conference to mark the 56thAscension of Mount Horeb 2025, and disclosed that some members of the church in some states were kidnapped.

It said while some regained their freedom, others were killed, adding that although tragic, such incidents would not dampen their morale, rather, they spurred them to serve God more and seek to find permanent solution to the crises that have bedeviled the nation.

Chairman and Spiritual Head of the Church, His Grace, Spiritual Father, Prophet Emmanuel Abiodun Adewale Alogbo, urged Nigerians to protect one another by making useful information available to their neighbours to help them avoid dangerous places and also provide important information to security operatives to help them identify suspected criminals and take decisive action against them.

“We must play our part by providing information at our behest to our neigbours to help save them from danger. We should also give important information to the law enforcement personnel to help them carry on their jobs very effectively. Alert people who may want to go into danger if you know about it,” he said.

He noted that the mission and vision of the church was to spread the light of God and his love; nurture the spiritual lives of members, and provide meaningful support to the wider community.

AAN Says Attacks Shameful Violence Cycle

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has condemned the recent massacre in Plateau State, describing it as yet another chapter in the shameful cycle of violence.

AAN, in a statement by its Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said it was “outraged by the savage attack on Zike community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which left over 40 innocent Nigerians dead in a single night.

“This cold-blooded massacre, carried out in the early hours of Monday, April 14, is yet another chapter in the shameful cycle of violence that has plagued Plateau State.

“This was not a sudden or unpredictable tragedy. Community members, raised the alarms ahead of the attack. They warned of threats. They called for help.

“But once again, they were ignored. The attackers stormed Zike around midnight and operated for nearly two hours – killing, burning and destroying – while security forces were nowhere to be found.

“ActionAid Nigeria condemns this heinous act in the strongest possible terms and holds the Nigerian government accountable for its continued failure to protect lives of Nigerians in Plateau state and across the country.

“We stand in total and unshakable solidarity with the people of Zike and every community across Bassa, Bokkos, and Mangu that has suffered these atrocities.

“These are not numbers; these are human beings, families, farmers, and children. Nigerians who deserve to live in peace and dignity. ActionAid Nigeria demands immediate and concrete action from both the Federal and Plateau State Governments.

Borno Hosts Northern Emirs on Solution

As a part of solution-finding mission to the growing insecurity in the country, the Borno State Government, yesterday, hosted the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Maiduguri.

The meeting which was the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Council was hosted by Governor Babagana Zulum, with the main agenda being how to tackle the rising insecurity plaguing Northern Nigeria.

The meeting with the theme: “Enhanced Security As A Panacea For Stability and Development of the North” was declared open by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who was represented by Zulum.

In his remarks, he highlighted security and peacebuilding, agriculture and youth empowerment as the critical pillars of sustainable development in the northern region.

He also called on all stakeholders to focus on providing opportunities for the youth in northern Nigeria, saying, “Our youth population is large, energetic and eager to contribute, but many are without opportunities.

“This vacuum is dangerous. We must invest heavily in skills acquisition, vocational education, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship. Empowered youths are not only less vulnerable to crime or radicalisation, they become active agents of development.”

Zulum also stressed that agriculture had remained the economic lifeline for the north, hence a deliberate effort was needed to enhance farming activities across the region.

According to him, “With vast arable land and a population well-versed in farming, agriculture is our greatest opportunity. However, insecurity has displaced farmers and halted rural productivity.

“We must secure our farmlands and support modern agricultural practices to restore livelihoods and reduce dependency. In Borno, we are expanding access to inputs, mechanised farming and irrigation despite the challenges, and the results are promising.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno State, I assure you of our commitment to peace, justice and shared progress. Together, with faith and determination, we will rebuild the north physically, socially and economically.”

Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, explained that the meeting in Borno was to strengthen unity among states in the north and to deliberate on the situation in the region to support the political leadership in addressing series of problems across the north.

National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector General of Police were all represented.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, represented by his Deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, and Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai, among many other Emirs across the 19 states of the northern region.

Group Warns against Sabotaging Counter-Terrorism Efforts, Lauds DSS

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA), has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) for its continued patriotic contributions to national stability and its ongoing fight against banditry and terrorism.

The group, however, regretted that some unpatriotic elements had launched a campaign to impugn the integrity of the DSS with the aim of inciting the public against the agency.

A statement by the spokesperson of the organisation, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, said: “We read stories quoting some phantom local hunters on the alleged misuse of sophisticated telephone tracking technology by some DSS operatives.”

The report alleged that technology intended for rescuing kidnap victims was instead being used by some DSS operatives to extort money from criminals in exchange for concealing their locations.

“While we do not, and certainly cannot, hold a brief for the DSS, we, however, dare say, without fear of contradiction, that such stories were conjured to give the agency a bad name.

“We aren’t surprised that this falsehood is coming from the same self-styled activist, who falsely accused the DSS of abducting a civil rights activist to please certain political interests. He has since disowned the said activist and publicly apologised for his unfounded allegations against the northern governor.

“The said activist, in a viral video, falsely accused the DSS of storming the Federal High Court on the day the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned former Governor Yahaya Bello.

“It turned out that no single DSS operative was anywhere near the court on the said day. We can’t thank President Bola Tinubu enough for appointing a thoroughbred professional like Tosin Ajayi as Director General of the DSS,” the statement said.