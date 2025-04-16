EU Eyes Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector to Diversify Trade

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





European Union (EU) has expressed interest in expanding trade and investment of member countries to Nigeria’s solid minerals sector. EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E Gautier Mignot, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake.

Mignot commended ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s mining sector, stating that the EU delegation seeks to better understand the industry and explore areas of mutual interest and collaboration.

Responding, Alake emphasised Nigeria’s readiness to engage with EU member states and investors to unlock the vast potential of its solid minerals for shared prosperity.

“Given our history and the cordial relationship we’ve maintained with the EU, the time is ripe to map out concrete plans and translate them into actionable projects within the solid minerals sector,” Alake stated.

Highlighting Nigeria’s wealth of critical minerals, the minister pointed to the abundance of high-grade lithium – an essential component in solar panels, electric vehicles, and battery production.

He described Nigeria as a hub for minerals critical to the global shift towards green energy.

Alake stated, “We have lithium, cobalt, copper, and more – all in commercially viable quantities. Nigeria is deepening exploration this year to discover more. Even within the limited areas explored so far, we’re looking at over $700 billion in mineral deposits.

“This represents a massive investment opportunity, and we encourage EU investors to take advantage of it.”

To attract investments, the minister outlined several incentives, including tax waivers on mining equipment, policies allowing full repatriation of profits, enhanced security through dedicated mining marshals, and streamlined licensing processes.

He stressed that local value addition remained a prerequisite for issuance of mining licenses to prospective investors.

Alake asserted, “Any serious investor that intends to invest in our sector must have concrete plans for local value addition because that is the only way we can really ignite the potential of our local economy, create multiplier effect that will generate employment, technological transfer and beneficiation.”

Hinting at the federal government’s new approach towards sustainability and traceability of minerals extracted from the country, the minister revealed that mechanisms were being put in place to track minerals mined from the country, whether raw, semi-processed or finished minerals.

He emphasised that Nigeria was committed to ensuring that minerals exported from the country were traceable, stressing that government is tightening the noose on those responsible for carting away illegally mined minerals.

He said, “If we put in place mechanisms with the cooperation of other nations, we can reduce to the barest minimum incidences of our minerals surfacing in unauthorised hands.

“For instance, some people can smuggle lithium out and manufacture something that may not even be beneficial to the host country and to us.”

Outlining mechanisms already in place, Alake pointed out on-going pre-shipment inspections, satellite imaging underway to monitor activities from the mine pit to the port or processing factory, among others.

He welcomed collaboration from EU to boost reforms and build a more transparent, investor-friendly mining sector.

Mignot assured Alake that EU would consult member states and encourage European companies to explore partnership opportunities in Nigeria’s solid minerals space, stating the EU’s shared commitment to sustainable and mutually beneficial trade relationships.