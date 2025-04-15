Jimoh Ibrahim Joins University of Cambridge Senate

Senator representing Ondo South, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has joined the Senate of the University of Cambridge, England.

With his membership of the university senate, Senator Ibrahim will vote in the upcoming election for the next Chancellor of the University, scheduled for the summer of 2025.

The university’s returning officer, Emma Rampton, communicated this information to Senator Ibrahim last week.

The Senate has served as the governing body of the University since 1926, although it was established in 1209.

Members of the university Senate enact ordinances that regulate their procedures, while the Regent House may also delegate other executive and administrative duties to them or assign these duties by statute.

The Senate advises the Regent House on matters of general concern to the University.

Ibrahim, who attended Churchill College at the university, was the first to earn a Doctorate in Business since 1209 – the year the university was founded.

The Nigerian lawmaker graduated from the University of Oxford with a master’s degree in a mega programme, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in International Relations from the University of London. He also received a degree from Harvard Law School, and obtained another doctorate from the University of Buckingham, among other qualifications.

Ibrahim will serve in the Senate of the University of Cambridge for life