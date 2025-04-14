Korea Seeks Improved Cultural Exchange with Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Republic of Korea has called for enhanced cultural exchange with Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of cross-fertilization to bolster diplomatic relations and share mutual experiences.



Making the call at the weekend in Abuja at the second edition of the Hansik Contest, the Director, Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Kim Changki, said his country is willing to build on the already existing cultural relationship with Nigeria.



On the cooking competition, he said the primary goal is to foster social and cultural interaction between Nigeria and Korea.



He noted that this year’s contest was better organized and well attended than the first one held last year, disclosing that this will mark his final event as the director of the Korean Centre, which tenure conclude in May.

He said: “Nigerians have a deep appreciation for Korean Pop and Korean cuisine, and this concert serves as a celebration of culture through various artistic expressions. The winner of the contest will receive a prize of N1 million along with a trip to Korea.”



The culture and events officer, Yunijin Lee, on her part, emphasized that the contest has received sponsorship from Korean food institutions (KFPI) and is specifically designed to bring the vibrant experiences of Korean culture and cuisine to Nigerians.



She also highlighted that the selection process for the winner was both thorough and impartial, stating, “The judging panel consists of Korean individuals, including the ambassador, director, and the embassy chef, who worked alongside a Nigerian chef to ensure fairness in the selection of the winner.”

The contest attracted a diverse group of 40 participants, all eager to showcase their culinary talents and knowledge of Korean cuisine.

After a series of intense competitions and eliminations, the field narrowed down to 12 finalists.

Among them, Patience Vincent secured an impressive third place, while Ruth Igbayiola Olowo took home the second prize. The top prize of N1 million and a trip to Seoul, Korea went to Deborah Olabelurin, who impressed the judges with her exceptional skills and creativity in preparing Korean dishes.

The event was well attended by a vibrant audience, including enthusiasts of Korean cuisine and fans of Korean pop culture, creating a lively atmosphere filled with excitement.

Attendees were treated to a rich variety of traditional Korean foods, which were beautifully presented, showcasing the intricate flavors and techniques of Korean culinary art.

Additionally, the event featured captivating dance performances set to popular Korean pop songs, further enriching the cultural experience and demonstrating the deep connections between the two countries.

The jubilant winner of the contest Deborah Olabelurin, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Korean Culture Center for organizing such a transformative event.

She expressed excitement about her upcoming trip to Korea, where she looks forward to immersing herself in the local culture and cuisine and how this incredible opportunity will play a crucial role in advancing her career as a chef.