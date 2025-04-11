Tinubu, Abiodun Felicitate Africa’s Industrial Icon, Aliko Dangote, at 68

•As Mr. President mourns ex-Lagos CJ, Justice Ibitola Sotuminu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta





President Bola Tinubu and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, have congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist, philanthropist and founder and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 68th birthday.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the life of a visionary whose resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation had redefined entrepreneurship on the continent.

Tinubu commended Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation effort, stating how his ventures – from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the ground-breaking Dangote Refinery – have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

Beyond commerce, the president extolled Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which had uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” he said.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless Africa’s richest man with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact.

The president encouraged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.

Abioudun, in a congratulatory message on Thursday, said Dangote had proven the inherent zeal, determination and entrepreneurship in Africa.

He said the business mogul’s contributions to the Nigerian economy and African at large, could never be over-emphasised, especially in the area of youth employment and corporate social responsibility.

Abiodun prayed for more fulfilled years ahead for him and requisite strength to continue on the path of economic growth and development.

He stated, “I want to heartily congratulate my friend and brother, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his birthday.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Ogun State, I wish him more fulfilled years in sound health. May God Almighty continue to guide and guard him.”

Equally, on Thursday, Tinubu extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Ibitola Sotuminu, who passed away at the age of 86.

The president commiserated with the Body of Benchers, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Council of Women Societies, and International Federation of Women Lawyers, over the passing of the jurist, who exemplified integrity, honour, and diligence.

Recalling their shared commitment to public service during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu stated that Sotuminu’s leadership as Chief Judge was instrumental in advancing critical judicial reforms that modernised Lagos’ legal framework and strengthened public trust in the judiciary.

As Chief Judge, her tenure brought in innovative reforms in the Lagos judiciary, some of which included expanding and modernising court infrastructure, digitising judicial processes, and initiatives to expedite justice delivery – foundations underpinning Lagos’ status as a legal pacesetter.

As the final funeral rites for the late jurist commenced on Thursday, Tinubu prayed for the repose of her soul and divine comfort for her family.