Sundry Foods Awards Scholarship to Students in Host Communities

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL) has awarded scholarships to several undergraduate students of tertiary institutions from its host communities.

Each scholarship beneficiary received N250,000, which will be disbursed annually for each academic year for a period of 4 years.

Executive Director at SFL, Mr Nnamdi Opara, who presented the scholarship to beneficiaries recently at the corporate headquarters of SFL in Port Harcourt, said in a statement that the award was instituted by the company as part of SFL’s education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses in line with SFL’s corporate social responsibility policy.

Opara, said that SFL recognizes the importance of education in molding the character and empowerment of the youth so that they could become better equipped personalities ready to make positive impact in society after graduation.

“Education is the passport to outstanding future for the youths of our country and that is why our organization seeks to reward and support exceptional under-graduate students especially the indigenous from amongst our host communities who have demonstrated academic excellence and good character in their chosen course of study in a tertiary institution,” Opara said

According to him the scholarship had become an annual event meant to contribute to the educational development of the host communities and position them rightly in the scheme of things in the country.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, he encouraged them to continue to work hard at their studies, strive to achieve excellence in all that they do, and never stop giving their best.

SFL is an indigenous food services company headquartered in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The company owns and operates high quality brands and they include Nigeria’s leading quick service restaurant- Kilimanjaro; Nibbles Creamery; Nibbles Bread; Pizza Jungle, a pizzeria; Kiligrill, for hygienically prepared street food and SFS services for catering to the needs of corporate organiSations.