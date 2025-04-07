 Adeleke to Attend Investment Summit and Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum in London

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State is scheduled to attend a series of high-level investment engagements in London this week, including the prestigious Commonwealth Business Forum and other targeted investment summits.

In a global climate where developed economies are actively seeking new investment frontiers, Governor Adeleke will also hold strategic meetings with key stakeholders, including the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, to attract capital and partnerships into Osun’s priority sectors.

As part of his official itinerary, the governor will visit the British Museum to explore potential areas of collaboration in the creative and cultural sectors an effort to further harness and export Osun’s rich heritage, arts, and creative talents.

During his various engagements, the governor is expected to spotlight Osun State’s reformed investment climate, emphasizing: Reduction in infrastructure deficits; Harmonization of the tax system; Enhanced security for lives and property; 45-day window for the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy for business-related land use

Since November 2022, Osun State has hosted over 100 potential investors, with more than half of those interests translating into active projects across key economic sectors.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has appealed to traditional rulers across the state to foster peace and refrain from actions that could trigger discord or public confrontations.

His words: “Our royal fathers are the age-long custodians of peace and unity in their towns and villages. They are symbols of harmony and serve as grassroots mediators,” Governor Adeleke stated.

“Whenever we are faced with governance challenges, we often turn to our royal fathers for guidance and intervention. The State Council of Traditional Rulers recently hosted me for discussions on critical state matters. That council is too vital to allow internal disputes spill into the public domain.

“We cannot afford a situation where royal fathers are seen openly fighting one another. Left unchecked, such conduct may fuel communal tension. I urge our revered monarchs to be mindful of their public utterances in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence across the state.”