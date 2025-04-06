Edwin Clark for Burial May 13

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The remains of the late elder statesman and leader of Ijaw and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, will be laid to rest on May 13, 2025, in his hometown, Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.



The late former Federal Commissioner for Information, Senator in the Second Republic, and leader of the South-South region died on February 17, 2025, in Abuja.



The eldest son of the deceased, Mr. Penaowei Clark, announced the burial arrangement yesterday at a brief ceremony held at the Kiagbodo residence of the late PANDEF leader.

The Pere of Mein Kingdom, Kiagbodo, HRM Samuel Fuludu, Ogiogio II; Head of the Clark family, Prof. C. C Clark; Delta State Commissioner for Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development, Chief Ebikeme Clark and other notable members of the family were present at the briefing.



The statement indicated that the burial ceremony would begin on Wednesday, May 7 with a lecture in his honour at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites Abuja at 11 am.



As part of the burial programmes, there will be a valedictory session on Thursday, May 8 in his honour at the Senate Chamber at 11 am.

According to the statement, the day of tribute is Friday, May 9, 2025, at NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja, at 3 pm.



The statement showed that on Saturday, May 10, 2025, there will be a wrestling contest at Yenagoa, while Service of Songs will take place at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, 39, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja, at 5 pm.



“Sunday, May 11, 2025 – Boat Regatta; Port Harcourt Masquerade, Candlelight Memorial – Yenagoa Kiagbodo, Abuja: No. 43, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja. Time: 7 pm-8 pm.

The commendation service will take place on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 8 am, at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, while the Valedictory Court Session will be held simultaneously at 10 am, at the High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State.

By 10:30 am, his body departs from Abuja to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, while the commendation service will be held at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The body departs to Warri, Delta State while lying in state takes place at No. 5, Swamp Road, Warri, Delta State from 6:30 to 7 pm.

At 7:30 pm, his body departs to Kiagbodo Town, Delta State while service of songs and all-night vigil will be held at Kiagbodo Town, Delta State.

“Tuesday, May 13, 2025; 10 am-10:30 am, lying-in-state at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo Town, Delta State. 10:30-11 am – commendation service at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State. 11 am is the funeral service. 1 pm is Reception. 5 pm is Internment/all-night vigil.”

On Sunday, May 18, 2025, there will be thanksgiving service.