Mutfang: Nigeria Made Mistake Allowing Non-state Actors to Acquire Capabilities

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Governor Caleb Mutfang of Plateau State has stated that the country made a mistake by allowing non- state actors acquire capabilities that are almost overwhelming the security agencies, declaring that it was time to reverse the development.

He said this during the unveiling and live demonstration of the first set of locally manufactured attack drones, missiles and bombs by Briech Unmanned Aerial Systems Limited in Abuja.

In his remarks at the event, Mutfang said: “Indeed, we have made a mistake as a nation when we allowed non-state actors to acquire capabilities that are almost overwhelming state actors.

“And it is time to address that disadvantage. We must get to the point where no one operates within our borders with capabilities that compete, not to talk of exceed those who have been charged with the constitutional responsibility for protecting our national sovereignty.

“I, therefore, welcome this development by this company that we are entering into strategic and sensible acquisition of technology without strings attached.

“It’s important for our national progression. And I’m sure that beyond the nations that can assist us in fighting insurgency, criminality, and other devious acts, there are many countries that probably in assisting us would want to put strings to whatever we acquire.

“It is therefore heartwarming and gratifying that we can enter into partnership with technologies originating from other countries to be able to localise and adapt to our environment.

” I therefore want to congratulate Dr. Bright Echefu and his team for this achievement. And I’m sure that this collaboration is going to enhance the overall efficiency of our armed forces and that sooner than later we will gain the victory we desire over all these forces that have terrorised us for many decades now.”

Speaking earlier, he appreciated the Nigerian Armed Forces for their contributions towards securing the nation, adding that “as governor of my state, Plateau, I can attest to the professionalism, efficiency of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

According to him, that’s why today, Plateau State is regaining its name as the home of peace and tourism.

He stressed that, “one of the tools that has made this possible is the effective deployment of technology.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa stated that the local manufacturing of attack drones would aid the military and save the nation revenue from what the country spends buying such drones from foreign manufacturers.

“In a world where the global politics surrounding the procurement of advanced military hardware, particularly combat drones, have become more intricate, countries that do not produce such solutions are made to face bureaucratic bottlenecks and diplomatic hurdles in acquiring these critical platforms.

“It is in this context that the indigenous production of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles becomes an invaluable strategic asset.

“By manufacturing these drones locally, Nigeria reduces its dependence on foreign sources, ensures prompt acquisition and strengthens its ability to respond swiftly to security threats.

“The cumbersome bureaucracy that has characterised the procurement of defence equipment, even when urgent needs arise, has been a source of concern.

“The development of locally-made drones significantly mitigates this challenge by providing a seamless, efficient and responsive process that aligns with our operational imperatives.”