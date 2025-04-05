Concerns of Rising Cases of Mental Health Disorder among Youth

*Experts advocate government intervention, recommend physical exercise

Sunday Ehigiator

Psychiatric experts have raised the alarm over rising cases of economic-induced mental disorder amongst Nigerian youth, thereby calling for quick intervention by the government.



The experts also stressed the need for emotional support while recommending physical exercise as part of ways to curb the situation.

According to the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), the most pressing issue concerning mental health in Nigeria was the shortage of mental health professionals.



Only about 200 psychiatrists and 1000 psychiatric nurses serve over 200 million people in Nigeria, whereas the standard practice is for one psychiatric doctor to care for 10,000 patients, the association revealed.



However, speaking with THISDAY, the Head of Department (HOD), Occupational Therapy, Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Lawrence Nwankwo, pointed out that Nigeria’s current economic situation “has caused stress, affecting the mental health of many, especially young adults.”



He disclosed that, “there’s a rising rate of youth and young adults dealing with mental disorders, likely linked to economic hardship and trauma.”



According to Nwankwo, “some youth have turned to wishful thinking, illegal means of survival, and hard drugs to cope with their frustrations.



“The pressure to make ends meet and the weight of their struggles have taken a devastating toll on their mental health. The alarming rate at which this is happening demands urgent attention and action from all concerned stakeholders.”



Speaking further, Nwankwo noted that, “Mental illness, we all know, is a medical condition which affects our thinking, emotions, and behaviours. Also, it’s a condition that involves changing a person’s feelings.



“When mental illness is mentioned, many people dismiss it, saying, ‘That won’t happen to me’ But the reality is, mental illness can affect anyone, just like diabetes, heart disease, or HIV/AIDS. Medication can help manage symptoms, but it’s essential to address the root cause.



“Mental illness often arises from an imbalance in the brain, caused by over-stressing or overworking.



“Mental disorders can stem from a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors, including child abuse, trauma, neglect, social isolation, loneliness, and economic challenges.



Also speaking with THISDAY, a Psychiatric Nurse at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Mr. Rabiu Opeyemi, revealed that there has been a rise in the number of young people seeking mental health services.



This, he said was “a stark testament to the economic hardships they face.”



“Compared to two years ago, there has been a drastic increase in the number of youth requiring care. Shockingly, nine out of 10 patients with mental disorders at our facility are young people.



“The primary cause of their mental health struggles is substance abuse, triggered by frustration and desperation. Many have turned to illegal means of survival, such as fraud, due to the inability to secure a decent living despite having a degree.



“This downward spiral often leads to drug abuse, which further erodes their mental stability. The economic factor is, therefore, a major contributor to the mental health crisis affecting Nigerian youth,” he added.



Furthermore, Opeyemi pointed out that mental stability was not a destination, but rather a continuous process.

“It’s a journey that requires ongoing effort and attention, as it’s not something that can be achieved once and then left unchanged. Instead, it’s a dynamic state that can fluctuate over time, influenced by various factors such as life experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

“It’s when an individual struggles to maintain a balance in their mental state, and can’t cope to a reasonable extent, that their internal struggles begin to manifest outwardly.

“At this point, the emotional turmoil they’re experiencing internally starts to affect their behavior, mood, and interactions with others, making their mental health struggle more visible.

“Every individual faces internal battles, and it’s the ability to remain calm and composed amidst these inner storms that defines our emotional resilience.

“This capacity to manage our internal struggles is what makes us appear grounded and stable to others. Conversely, when we’re unable to cope with our inner turmoil, it can manifest externally, revealing the depth of our emotional struggles.

“Also, when it comes to mental health, it’s essential to consider the genetic makeup of individuals. Our genetic blueprint, passed down through generations, can play a significant role in our mental well-being.

“If there’s a history of mental illness in a family, even if it’s several generations ago, the genetic predisposition can remain dormant, only to resurface in future generations. This is because genes can be rewritten and re-expressed over time, making a previously recessive gene become dominant again.

“This genetic factor can also explain why two people may respond differently to the same situation or substance. For example, two friends may use the same substance, but one, who has a family history of mental illness, may experience severe adverse effects, while the other may not.

“Chronic stress, like traumatic life experiences, can also increase our risk of developing mental illness. For example, someone in Nigeria’s current economic climate may be bottling up their emotions and struggling to cope. If they then experience a significant loss, such as a loved one, money, or property, it can disrupt their emotional balance.

“What’s often overlooked is that mental health is closely tied to the interactions of different chemicals in our body. Our ability to remain calm and composed is influenced by chemicals like serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. When these chemicals are out of balance, it can affect our mental well-being.

“The state of the economy also plays a significant role in the current mental health crisis among Nigerians, particularly the youth. As a social determinant of mental health, economic instability is a substantial contributor to mental stress,” he added.

Regarding solutions, Nwankwo noted, “Prevention is key in managing mental illness. Strategies like promoting mental health awareness by governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), addressing risk factors, and providing access to supporting services can make a significant difference.

“While there’s no sure way to prevent mental illness, taking steps to control symptoms and reduce risk factors can help.

“To combat this, exercise and rehabilitation programs for those struggling with substance abuse and mental illness are essential. These programs can help individuals abstain from harmful substances and develop healthy habits.”

Also, proffering solutions, Opeyemi noted that, “To address the mental health crisis in Nigeria, we need to focus on the actions of those around individuals struggling with their mental health. It starts with actively checking in on each other, providing emotional support and encouragement to family and friends, regardless of our financial situations.

“The government also has a crucial role to play. Establishing more psychiatric hospitals and mental health facilities is essential to address the shortage of mental health services in Nigeria.

“Creating meaningful employment opportunities is also vital, as unemployment is a significant contributor to mental health issues among young people. By providing jobs and economic stability, we can reduce the pressure that leads to mental health struggles.

“Lastly, implementing social welfare programs and family support systems, similar to those in other countries, can provide a safety net for individuals and families affected by mental health issues.”