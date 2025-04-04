Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Steers Nigeria to Prominence at CSW69 in New York

Through the halls of discourse, side events, and bilateral meetings from morning till night, Nigeria’s presence was unmistakable at the 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York. Over two weeks of intense engagements, the country’s mission was clear—a vision for women, children, the elderly, and the vulnerable. Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, led the country’s delegation with distinction, ensuring that Nigeria’s voice was heard at the global gathering. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

With 18 plenary sessions, technical engagements, and discussions with world leaders, Sulaiman-Ibrahim placed Nigeria in a prime position at CSW69. The session, which brought together 13,000 participants from 186 member states, included three deputy prime ministers and convened 5,840 side events, highlighting the scale of international collaboration.

One of the defining moments for Nigeria at the summit was its endorsement of the Global Campaign Agreement, joining the Global Cities for the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Coalition. This initiative seeks to advance gender-sensitive urban policies, inclusive climate action, and measurable targets for integrating gender-responsive policies into urban governance.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in New York, United States, Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to gender equity, stating, “Signing this historic agreement marks a real shift and a bold declaration that Nigerian cities and states must lead the charge in integrating CEDAW principles into local governance, to ensure that urban policies address gender disparities in safety, economic opportunities, and climate adaptation.”

She further noted that the agreement strengthens the implementation of Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Gender and Climate Change, a significant step under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nigeria’s Day: A Celebration of Progress

One of the most remarkable moments at CSW69 was the Nigeria’s Day event, where Sulaiman-Ibrahim reflected on the nation’s strides in advancing gender equality. She recalled the global commitment made three decades ago towards inclusive governance and sustainable development, stating, “Thirty years ago, the world came together with one unified purpose: to ensure inclusivity in our approach towards governance, development, and sustainability.”

While acknowledging the progress made over the years, she emphasised the need for continued dedication. She praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, asserting that “never in Nigeria’s history has the women’s agenda received the level of attention and political focus she has gotten under President Tinubu.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also highlighted the indispensable role of women in the country’s economic future, particularly as Nigeria pursues the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy. She stressed, “As we strive towards the vision of a $1 trillion economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda, there is no doubt that the role of women in achieving this monumental goal cannot be overemphasised. The Nigerian woman continues to rise, to excel, and to contribute across all sectors. Whether in academia, health, business, or even the arts, women in Nigeria are breaking barriers and challenging expectations.”

Despite significant achievements, she acknowledged that more work remains, stating, “These milestones speak to the resilience of Nigerian women. Yet, we must acknowledge that the road ahead is long, and the pace of change must accelerate.”

Reaffirming Leadership in West Africa

At the ECOWAS Member State High-Level Interactive Gender Session, Nigeria reaffirmed its leadership in gender equality advocacy across West Africa. The Minister outlined Nigeria’s focus on economic empowerment for women, gender-responsive governance, policy reforms for inclusion and protection, and strengthening regional partnerships for lasting impact.

She emphasised that Nigeria is not just advocating change but taking decisive action, stating, “Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is committed to action, not just advocacy.”

Throughout the summit, Nigeria’s agenda was guided by six key pillars:

• A digital revolution to bridge gender disparities

• Freedom from poverty, ensuring no one is left behind

• Zero violence, where safety is a fundamental right

• Equal power, amplifying women’s voices in governance

• Peace and security, fostering inclusive and stable societies

• Climate justice, taking action to protect future generations

A Call for Institutionalised Leadership for Women

Looking ahead, Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised the need for institutionalised systems that enable women to assume leadership roles at all levels of society. She stressed the importance of mentorship programmes, leadership pipelines, and access to resources, ensuring that women can thrive in their respective fields.

She challenged stakeholders and policymakers to consider the transformative potential of gender inclusivity, stating, “Imagine what could happen if women were given the resources, the capital, the access to markets, and the support they need to thrive. Imagine the impact on food security, economic growth, and job creation if women had equal access to financial services, technology, and training. The progress we have already made is just the beginning. The potential is limitless.”

Closing Remarks: The Journey Continues

As CSW69 concluded, Sulaiman-Ibrahim delivered a passionate final address, reflecting on Nigeria’s journey at the global gathering and setting the tone for the future.

“For two weeks, we have toiled, planned, and dreamed, with purpose and passion, our spirits beamed. Bound by duty, with strong voices, we stood for Nigeria, our beloved country; where all belong. Through halls of discourse, side events, bilateral meetings from morning to night. Two weeks of action, our mission unfurled, a vision for women, for children, the elderly, and the vulnerable for the world.”

She acknowledged that the time for action is now, declaring, “As our engagement at the CSW69 which started with the Commonwealth Meeting of Gender Ministers on 9th March now takes its bow, today, 21st March 2025; the time to act is here and now. With hearts resolved, we journey home, to ensure that these promises are set in stone.”

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the vulnerable, she stated, “We pledge to lift, to shield, to rise, to guard the girl-child’s hopeful eyes. To stand for elders, for those in need, for justice, for peace, in word and deed. As we prepare for reflections ahead, and prepare to mark 30 years of strides in the creation of our National Machinery and those at the Sub-regionals well-spread, may our efforts not be lost to time, but echo forth in acts so true and genuine.”

Closing with a rallying call, she urged all stakeholders to remain steadfast in their commitments: “So onward, delegates, bold and true, the work continues; with me, with you. Together we rise, we build, we strive, for justice, for progress; we keep our Renewed Hope Agenda alive, and let us keep accelerating action!”

As the Nigerian delegation returns home, the commitments made at CSW69 must now translate into concrete actions. For Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the real work begins—ensuring that the progress made is sustained and that Nigeria remains at the forefront of gender equality and women’s empowerment on the global stage.