Sanwo-Olu Apologises for Severe Traffic Congestion 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has apologised to Lagosians over the excruciating traffic witnessed in parts of Victoria Island, Lekki and Ikoyi Wednesday due to the on-going repairs on Independence Bridge, Bonny Camp being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works.

In a press statement by the governor Thursday, he expressed his heartfelt emotions over the frustration of many who were caught in the monster traffic situation.

“I sincerely apologise to all Lagosians for the severe traffic congestion experienced yesterday. I understand the frustration, delays and disruption this has caused in your daily lives. As someone who also moves through this city, I feel your pain, and we do not take your patience and resilience for granted.

“The decision to fix the Independence Bridge was not made overnight. This repair has been in the works for over three years, carefully planned to avert a potential disaster. The structural integrity of the bridge had deteriorated, and delaying this intervention any further would have put lives at risk.

“While this repair is necessary for the safety of all, I acknowledge the burden it has placed on commuters. We are working closely with all relevant agencies to improve traffic management, and find immediate solutions to ease the congestion,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor promised that additional traffic monitoring officials and security personnel had been deployed to ensure traffic flows freely.

“I also want to urge businesses and organisations across Lagos to explore flexible work arrangements, including remote work and hybrid models. A temporary shift in work culture can go a long way in reducing traffic pressure and supporting our collective wellbeing.

“Let us embrace innovative solutions that keep our city moving while we carry out critical infrastructure repairs. Together, we can build a more resilient, responsive and liveable Lagos.

“Lagosians, I ask for your continued patience and cooperation. Your safety remains our priority, and we are committed to ensuring that our city remains not only a hub of progress but also a place where infrastructure serves the people effectively,” he said.