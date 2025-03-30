Who Will Save Akpoti-Uduaghan?

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Wednesday notified the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan about plans by the latter’s constituents to recall her.

The notification followed a letter written by the petitioners to the commission, providing their detailed addresses.

The commission, had in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, acknowledged receiving the petition.

However, hope rekindled for the embattled senator’s supporters when INEC pointed out that the petitioners failed to provide the necessary addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, as required under the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024.

But Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, in a letter dated March 26, accused INEC of compromising its neutrality by offering guidance to the petitioners, insisting that INEC should have outrightly rejected the petition.

To confirm her fears of the commission’s alleged bias, the suspended senator was few hours later notified by the commission that it had received the contact details of the petitioners.

With this development, INEC has set the stage for the fastest recall process in the political history of the country.

This has raised suspicions about the neutrality of the commission, and also demonstrated that strong forces are after the suspended senator.

There are speculations that a prominent politician in the state who is facing corruption trial in the courts is being prepared to replace her.

Since Akpoti-Uduaghan made allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio, she has been facing many battles, which even the courts could not save her.

Though the suspended senator had secured a court injunction from Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, barring the commission from accepting the recall petition, the court vacated the order barely 48 hours later following an oral application by counsel to INEC, Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had also previously issued an interim order on March 4, halting the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with disciplinary action against her but the Senate ignored the order and suspended her for six months a day later.

However, the same Senate Committee declined to deliberate on her sexual allegation petition, claiming that the matter is in court.

With the speed events are unfolding against her, it is obvious that top political authorities in the country have mobilised the machinery of government against her.