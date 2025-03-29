Tinubu, Okpebholo Order Probe into Killing of Travellers in Edo

*Northern governors, AYCF, PDP express outrage

*Barau asks security agencies to apprehend killers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

President Bola Tinubu yesterday condemned the murder of some travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government of Edo State.

Equally, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered a probe into the killing of the 16 hunters said to be northerners who were allegedly burnt to death on Thursday by a mob on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.



This was as different organisations and individuals expressed outrage over the gruesome murder of the hunters.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongly condemned the killing of the travelers by a mob in Edo State.

In the same vein, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has condemned the killing of northern travellers in Uromi, and urged security agencies to immediately go after the perpetrators.



Initial reports indicate that the victims were travelling through the town from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when they were intercepted on suspicion of being criminals by the local vigilante members.

President Tinubu, who expressed shock at the dastardly act in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed Police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.



Tinubu commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain.

The President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country.

Tinubu commended Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi for their swift response to avert the escalation of tension.

Meanwhile, Okpebholo in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua, strongly condemned the barbaric act allegedly committed by members of a local vigilante.



Okpebholo who visited the town yesterday, to assess the situation, expressed dismay over the heinous killings. He condemned the action of the vigilante members in the strongest terms and promised justice for the victims.

The governor said there was no excuse for the vigilante members to take the law into their hands without recourse to statutory law enforcement agencies.



He directed the State Police Command and other security agencies to conduct thorough and speedy investigations into the matter and bring those found culpable to book. He also charged the community to work with the security agencies to fish out the culprits.

Okpebholo also commended community leaders, especially the leadership of Arewa community in the area, for de-escalating tensions and handling the situation with restraint.



In a related development, the NSGF vehemently condemned the horrific murder of travelers from Northern Nigeria in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State.

The Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the attack as a gross violation of human rights, stressing that extrajudicial violence is entirely unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned with the utmost severity.



In a statement issued yesterday by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, the Northern Governors’ Forum expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this tragic event.



“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked.

“This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society. It is imperative that the relevant authorities conduct a full and thorough investigation into this senseless act. The perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and brought to justice swiftly.” Governor Yahaya said.



He reiterated that all Nigerians, regardless of their region, should be able to travel freely and safely without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation.



He urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take swift action to prevent such incidents from recurring, while also appealing for calm.

On its part, the AYCF in a statement yesterday by its President Yerima Shetima condemned the heinous act and called for immediate and thorough investigations into the unfortunate tragedy.

“We demand that the authorities take swift and decisive action against those responsible for inciting and participating in this heinous crime.



“It is imperative that justice is served not only for the victims and their grieving families but also to restore faith in our justice system, which must not be overshadowed by the lawlessness of a mob.

“We recognise the pain and anger that this incident has caused within the Hausa community in Uromi and beyond.

“However, we urge our brothers and sisters to remain calm and peaceful while also being vigilant.

“It is essential to resist the temptation for retaliation and instead seek justice through lawful means,” the statement noted.

The AYCF said it is ready to support the community in advocating for their rights and ensuring that such an atrocity is never repeated.



The forum expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and urged relevant authorities to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We must work together to build a society where dialogue and understanding prevail over violence and ignorance.

The AYCF remains committed to promoting peace, justice, and unity among all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or regional backgrounds, “Shettima said.



Similarly, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi Chairman, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee in a statement strongly condemned the action of the mob in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state.

“Having suffered repeated killings, abductions, and rape of their women, children, and men in the past few months, the indigenes of the tate have become paranoid due to the lack of intervention by the state governor and the security apparatus and out of frustration, have now resorted to unlawful killings.



“Also, it is necessary to state that citizens often mirror the character of the government with authority over them. Having sensed that Okpebholo’s government does not follow the established rule of law, or obey court judgements, the tendency is there for the civil population to mirror such behaviour.

“With seven people burnt alive in just one day and several other killings numbering over 100 in the past few months, the PDP is therefore calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make the necessary call and declare a state of emergency in Edo State as the mayhem currently ongoing in Edo State far exceeds the skirmishes that happened in Rivers, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency there.

“We sympathise with the families of the victims of these unfortunate and mindless killings and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.



“For emphasis, we want to restate that kidnapping, killing, maiming, and other violent crimes have now become a daily occurrence in Edo under the Okpebholo administration, claiming no fewer than 100 lives in the last few months. Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comr. Adams Oshiomhole, had to take to the floor of the Senate to raise the alarm that the State was under siege. The crisis by far surpasses the skirmishes that took place in Rivers State, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency.



“Therefore, for the safety of our people and to put an end to these mindless killings, raping, abductions, and destruction of property in Edo, we believe it is appropriate for the President to declare a state of emergency in Edo State as a matter of urgency.



“The people of Uromi, after the mayhem of yesterday, have been living in fear due to the possibility of reprisals from the relatives and communities of those killed by Okpebholo’s vigilante operatives. As we speak, the area has been deserted, and everyone is hiding for fear of the unknown. This makes the declaration of a state of emergency even more crucial, because if the relatives of those who were gruesomely killed by this angry mob of vigilante operatives regroup and launch an attack on this Edo community, it could lead to a full-blown war within the State.



“We have repeatedly warned that Okpebholo has displayed a clear lack of competence in handling the state’s affairs. Since assuming office, he has done practically nothing except hop from one project site of the previous administration to another, trying to undo the good work carried out by the previous PDP administration, instead of focusing on governance, developing a plan, and implementing same for the progress and prosperity of the State and its people.



“As part of his futile efforts to undo the good work of the previous PDP government, he has disorganized the security network, abandoned the surveillance system with cameras, and other nuanced systems put in place to tackle crime and criminality, leaving the State in chaos. Unfortunately, Okpebholo is only obsessed with politics, thereby abandoning governance and the welfare and security of the people, which is his primary responsibility.



“These are needless deaths, far too many and we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action to prevent further loss of lives and ensure the safety and security of Edo State and its people.”

Also adding his vice, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau, described the killings as barbaric, inhumane, and devilish.

The Deputy Senate President appealed to the Edo State Police Command and other security agencies to take decisive action to bring the culprits to justice.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, called for calm, assuring that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

He disclosed his intention to sponsor a motion in the Senate to ensure that those responsible for the killings are held accountable.

He said, “I have been inundated with calls by my constituents and other Nigerians on the horrific murder of innocent individuals in Edo State. I condemn in totality the barbaric killing of innocent Nigerians.

“I hereby appeal to our security agencies to quickly swing into action to arrest these evildoers and ensure that they are punished in line with the gravity of their criminal acts.

“Nigeria is a diverse country. We should, therefore, embrace one another as brothers and sisters for our progress and development,” he said.

Barau offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the victims and urged their families to remain calm, assuring them that the government would ensure justice is served.