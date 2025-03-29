ADU Pledges Financial Empowerment for Women

The Asaba Development Union (ADU) Women’s Wing, Illupeju Unit, Lagos Branch, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women financially.

The pledge was made during the union’s 20th anniversary celebration, themed “Empowerment.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Chuck Nduka Eze, highlighted the struggles many Nigerians face despite their intelligence and capabilities.



“You look around Nigeria, and you see that a lot of people are suffering not because they are not intelligent or able, but because of the difficult economic cycle we are going through,” he said.

Eze emphasised the importance of community support, revealing that ADU Lagos had initiated a financial assistance programme to provide small loans to women in need. Initially skeptical about repayment, he was impressed that every beneficiary returned the borrowed funds, allowing the cycle to continue.

“We expanded the programme so more people could benefit. Those who have been fortunate must remember their duty to help others,” he added.



Eze also praised Asaba women for their resilience, recalling their pivotal role during and after the Nigerian Civil War.

“After the Asaba massacre, when almost all the men were killed, many thought Asaba was finished. But the women took charge. Their sacrifices and dedication helped rebuild the community, ensuring children still went to school and families survived,” he stated.



He acknowledged the contributions of the Asaba Ladies League, which provided post-war support, and underscored how the spirit of empowerment has remained a key trait of Asaba women.

President of ADU Lagos Branch, Dr. (Mrs.) Eugenia Nkiruka Taiye Williams, reiterated the group’s commitment to empowering women, especially those without a stable source of income.



“For 20 years, we have been working to bring Asaba women together both wives and daughters. We provide financial support with interest free loans for small businesses, allowing them to repay in manageable installments,” she explained.

She added that the union also distributes palliatives every two to three months to support struggling women. Looking ahead, she hopes to push for job opportunities for women through advocacy with key decision-makers.