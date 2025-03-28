The Future of Boeing 737 MAX

Chinedu Eze with agency reports

Boeing 737 MAX was eulogised as the best mid-size aircraft to come out of the stable of US plane maker, Boeing. That was why airlines all over the world rushed and made firm orders for the aircraft.

But not long after it went into operation two tragic air crashes involving the aircraft, happened.

The first crash on October 29, 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia, killed all 189 passengers and crew. The second crash, on March 10, 2019, happened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when the aircraft crashed minutes after take-off and killed 157 people on-board.

According to theverge.com, Lion Air Flight 610 took off from Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, October 29th, 2018, at 6:20AM local time. Its destination was Pangkal Pinang, the largest city of Indonesia’s Bangka Belitung Islands. Twelve minutes after takeoff, the plane crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

Nearly five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, at 8:38AM local time. Its destination was Nairobi, Kenya. Six minutes after take-off, the plane crashed near the town of Bishoftu, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people aboard.

The aviation world was petrified and with trepidation, airlines began to review their commitment with the aircraft which was grounded for five months. But thesetragedies did not take away the fact that Boeing 737 MAX is still adjudged the best mid-size aircraft and the best-selling equipment globally.

Bing.com states that currently, there are 387 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in operation, 74 of which are operated by US airlines. These planes are operated by a total of 59 airlines. In 2025, Boeing delivered 1, 751 Boeing 737 MAX to its customers, with orders amounting to 6, 486 aircraft.

It was widely reported that Boeing’s decision to use a flight control software fix known as MCAS in its 737 MAX planes was one of the key factors that led to the two crashes that killed 346 people.

MCAS is Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System, which is a flight stabilizing feature developed by Boeing, which is attributed to the major cause of the two tragic crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX.

Insiders explained that because the engine used on the 737 MAX was larger and mounted further forward from the wing and higher off the ground than the previous generations of Boeing 737s, the company discovered that the aircraft had a tendency to push the nose up when operating in a specific portion of the flight envelope. MCAS was adopted and it was intended to mimic the flight behaviour of the previous Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) type.

After the two crashes, two errors were corrected. The first was related to the poor behaviour of the plane at low altitude. It did not respond to the thrust lever commands until it landed, in addition, the static pressure pitots informed the pilots of the wrong altitude.

According to simple flying, Boeing has laid out a plan to build 38 737 MAX aircraft per month in 2025, with the number of 737 MAXs leaving its Renton, Washington, facilities to increase thrice compared to the present output by 2027.

Throughout 2024, Boeing’s production rate of the 737 MAX was described as sporadic, at best, with the manufacturer having to deal with multitudes of problems throughout the year, starting with the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 door plug blowout on January 6th.

Shortly after the blowout and the subsequent 737MAX groundings and additional scrutiny from stakeholders, including airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), so the plane maker barely produced 38 737 MAXs per month in 2024.

Simple flying also reported that In April, during the company’s Q1 earnings call, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President, Finance at Boeing, Brian West, said that while it delivered 67 737 MAX in Q1, it deliberately slowed production below 38 per month to implement quality and safety improvements. This included the progressive elimination of travelled work, which entailed mechanics working on parts of the in-production aircraft not at their intended location.

“Production will remain below 38 per month for the first half of the year and will be higher in the second half, as we move back to 38 per month where the timing of rates beyond 38 is predicated on the work we’re doing with the FAA,” Simple Flying said.

In a statement credited to Simple Flying, the company’s spokesperson said that as it resumed the production of the 737 MAX, 767F , and 777 programmes, Boeing updated its production schedules for these programmes.

“The company will continue steadily increasing its production as it executes its safety and quality plan and works to meet the expectations of the FAA and its airline customers,” the medium reported.

New orders are still coming for 737MAX. Boeing announced on March 25, 2025 that Boeing and Japan Airlines finalized an order for 17 Boeing 737-8s to leverage the fuel efficiency and flexibility of the 737 MAX.

Boeing said the airline aims to launch the new 737 MAX jets on its robust domestic network, amid continued record-breaking tourism. This marks JAL’s second order for the 737-8 and nearly doubles its 737 MAX backlogs to 38 firm orders.

“The 737 has been the backbone of our single-aisle fleet for nearly 50 years, and we are honoured to continue its legacy as part of our future fleet. We are excited to add more 737-8s to deliver a safe and secure journey to our valued customers with a sophisticated flying experience,” said the President of Japan Airlines. Mitsuko Tottori.

According to Boeing, JAL will benefit from the market-leading capabilities of the 737-8, which reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 15 per cent compared to the Next-Generation 737-800s the airline is replacing. Commonality across the 737 family allows JAL to seamlessly integrate the 737-8 into its existing fleet.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Japan Airlines and are honoured by their decision to double down on the 737 MAX for the airline’s fleet modernisation programme,” said Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Brad McMullen.

“By selecting the 737-8, Japan Airlines will gain operational and economic efficiencies, positioning them for success in the years ahead,” Boeing said.

With the 737-8, JAL will debut the Boeing Sky Interior, offering passengers an elevated cabin experience featuring advanced LED lighting, larger windows and spacious overhead bins.

Also, on March 21, Boeing announced another firm order for 737 MAX. Boeing and Malaysia Aviation Group announced an order for 18 737-8 and 12 737-10 single-aisle jets to renew Malaysia Airlines’ fleet with more fuel-efficient airplanes. The order, which booked in January 2025 and was posted as unidentified on Boeing’s orders and deliveries website, will enable Malaysia’s flag carrier to introduce new lie-flat seats and meet growing travel demand in Southeast Asia – one of the fastest-growing commercial aviation markets.

The region’s airplane fleet is projected to grow nearly 250 per cent over the next 20 years, underscoring the importance of Malaysia Aviation Group’s investment in the 737-8’s versatility and the 737-10’s capacity as the largest member of the 737 MAX family.

Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, Izham Ismail, said: “This is a significant investment for Malaysia Aviation Group, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge premium cabin offerings and state-of-the-art technology to our customers. The addition of these new airplanes will not only enhance our fleet’s efficiency and increase seating capacity, but allow us to elevate the overall inflight experience, with our passengers’ needs at the forefront.”

So, 737 MAX is still receiving new orders and its competitors from Airbus and Embraer are yet to displace it as the best-selling aircraft type.