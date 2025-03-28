APC Condemns Umahi for Praising Soludo’s Infrastructural Strides in Anambra

•Insists such words undermine party’s efforts to win governorship poll

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned the works minister, Engr. Dave Umahi, for openly praising the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, for his strides in infrastructural development in the state.

The party, at a press conference addressed by the state publicity secretary, Dr. Valentine Oliobi, said the words used by the minister undermined the efforts of the party he was serving, which was also fielding a candidate for the governorship contest coming in November.

Umahi had within the week, during a working visit to the state to flag-off a federal road, also toured some of Soludo’s projects and concluded that the governor will not have opposition in the coming election because of his godd works.

Addressing a press conference in Awka, Oliobi described Umahi’s comments as mere flattery meant to placate the governor, insisting that in the real sense of governance, Soludo has failed the people of Anambra State.

He said, “Ndi Anambra are not carried away by minister Umahi’s sugar coated words for Soludo. In-between the lines of those so-called praises are nothing but a diplomatic way of expressing disappointment, especially as the governor’s newly constructed roads are already washing away.

“What he saw in Anambra is not impressive but underwhelming. His remarks were not a validation of success, but subtle reminder that Anambra is not where it should be. It is amusing that Soludo and his cohorts are yet to get to read the handwriting on the wall.”

The party added that such words by Umahi, even though not meant to be true, reeked of lack of discretion by the minister, who knew that he worked for an APC government, and that his party was in a governorship election with the same man he was praising.

Oliobi stated, “Minister Dave Umahi’s unguided utterances were in support of his business ally, Prof. Soludo. Umahi and Soludo have a joint interest on most of the federal road construction in Anambra.

“But unfortunately for Soludo, the days of empty promises are over, as Anambra cannot reinforce failure by renewing unfulfilled contracts through another tenure in office.”

Oliobi listed some of the areas where Soludo had failed, saying the state will vote him out in November.

The areas listed included shoddy road contracts, poor economy, and failed security.