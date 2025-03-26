  • Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

Pandemonium as Mob Barricade Kubwa Expressway, Kill Two Policemen

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Two policemen were killed by a mob as many vehicles were forced to seek alternative routes after pandemonium escalated and forced partial closure of Kubwa Expressway, Abuja at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the crises that restricted flow of traffic on both sides of the road could not be immediately determined.

However, a crowd of protesters was seen making bonfire on the Dutse Alhaji bridge on the expressway while the police fired tear gas cannisters to push them back.

This correspondent, who incidentally was driving through the area as at the time of the incident, saw two of the policemen making frantic attempt to escape from the scene.

The angry youth on motorcycles and bearing clubs, machetes and other weapons gave them a chase.

They intercepted the vehicle around Charley Boy area and bludgeoned the helpless policeman to death while the driver escaped.

