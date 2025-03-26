Livingtrust Mortgage Bank, Contraption Within and the Need to Hold AGM

By Ganiyu Jimoh

The state of affairs in the Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc formerly Omoluabi Mortgage Bank is causing anxiety among the financial watchers especially in Osun State.

Investigation has revealed that the bank has not had its 2023 Annual General Meeting and that of 2024 is due in the next three (3) months.

The question on the lips of financial watchers is what is really happening in this bank? Why didn’t it hold its last AGM?

The objectives of AGM is clear and why is it that the private sector’s participation that ought to bring growth, efficiency, transparency and accountability is the one working in aberration to the objectives of the bank?

According to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), the Annual General Meeting, is required to; (a) lay before the shareholders, the Audited Financial Statements, (b) declare dividends (c) elect/reelect directors.

Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), the servants of the shareholders saddled with the responsibilities to approve and to present those reports to the Shareholders are the Directors.

The directors are equally saddled with the responsibility of oversight functions, which are done at the board committee levels to prevent interference and meddling with the management.

So the Chairman of the whole board receives feedback from the Chairmen of the board committees.

Investigation revealed that one of the disputes in the bank is that the Osun state’s representative on the board (the commissioner of finance) was not allowed to chair any of the committees on oversight functions.

The question then is how will the significant shareholder (Osun state) gets to know the status of affairs of the bank when it has not been allowed to chair any of the committees on oversight functions?

Where is equity, fairness and good practices, when CitiTrust board (41 per cent shares) members are the only one overseeing the transactions generated by the controlled management?

Meanwhile, the CitiTrust does not have majority shareholding (41 percent). Who was the person that accepted that contraption on the part of Osun State government?

How can the bank prepare for AGM, when the board of directors have not met for almost one (1) year?

It is the board that is supposed: (a) to prepare the bank for the AGM and to present the status of affairs of the bank to shareholders (b) to review and to consider 2024 Accounts, (c) to allow the directors to resume the statutory oversight functions, which include appraisal of internal control mechanism and sustainability plans of the company.

So why are these accountability and stewardship being prevented by the so called private sector-controlled management of Mr Olumide Adedeji and the Group Chief Executive of CitiTrust, the company, who currently holds 41 percent, while Osun state holds 40 percent.

Other individuals, mostly Osun people, including staff of the bank hold smaller amount of shares totaling about 19 percent.

With all the oversight functions gone, including that of the Statutory Audit Committee of Shareholders (another institutional mechanism) and the bank turned into a black box while the Managing Director, acts as a sole manager, with the board and AGM, not in positions to carry out their statutory duties; a recipe for financial disaster is looming and it is just a matter of time, a financial expert who spoke on condition of anonymity predicted.

When a public officer is not transparent and does not want to be accountable, it is usually called impunity and the institutions are blamed for it, but when a private sector person does same, who is to be blamed?

Considering the fact that the Livingtrust Mortgage Bank is a publicly quoted company regulated by Securities Exchange Commission and Corporate Affairs Commission, so allowing the executive management to be breaching various sections of the laws in Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) is bemusing.

Also, of a great concern is why should Osun state government, which is the other significant shareholder allow this to happen? The bank’s corporate headquarter is located in Osun State .

There is therefore the need for the Attorney General of Osun state to do a thorough investigation into the going on in the bank where its government is said to have 40 per cent shares.

Knowing full well that the CitiTrust does not have majority shareholding (51 percent), why has Osun state not have reported the issue to the Central Bank Governor?

The staff of the Office of Other Financial Institutions under the Central Bank of Nigeria do come for visits and audits, why have they not flagged off all these corporate irregularities and unraveled what is happening in the Livingtrust, especially examining the activities of its management?

While the above are obviously a bad corporate governance practices, what must be going on behind the scene? Only one can imagine, considering the fact that the Managing Director was seconded by CitiTrust, a company, who holds only 41 percent, without any input from Osun state, another shareholder, who holds 40 percent .

Another issue is that LivingTrust Bank is the only associate company of CitiTrust that is still alive.

It could be recalled that CitiTrust subsidiary, Core Capital ran into financial troubles and its creditors and depositors are in various courts trying to collect their deposits.

Prominent among the court cases, is the EFCC case (FRN Vs CitiTrust Financial Service Ltd & Anor- FHC/L/CS/ 185/24), in which EFCC is seeking order of the court to forfeit all the assets of CitiTrust group, including the shares in Livingtrust bank.

Unfortunately, Livingtrust Bank, which is supposed to be protected, has had to face legal challenges and various garnishee orders placed on the bank accounts of Livingtrust Bank because of action and inaction of CitiTrust.

A key figure in CitiTrust has allegedly relocated to United Kingdom and pundits have it that it might not be unrelated with various legal challenges and police investigations brought by depositors of former Core Capital and debt overhangs of other former subsidiaries like First Option Microfinance against him.

The Livingtrust PMB Plc is definitely at crossroad and why will Securities and Exchange Commission be looking away, when a publicly quoted company is fouling all the codes of corporate governance.

What are the benefits accruing to the key player and the CitiTrust under these irregularities? What is the level of insiders credit approved, when the guidelines are that such should be fully secured and disclosed to the board and regulators?

What is the total exposure under unauthorized credit, considering the abrupt withdrawal of the Former Managing Director last year January?

How will these impair shareholders funds and capital? How will the various funds seized by court order affect liquidity? Why is Osun state with its 40 percent shareholding not escalating the issue to the Central Bank. These are all questions beckoning for answer since CitiTrust bought into the company in 2019.