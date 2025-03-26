EKSU Convocation: 200 Bag First Class, as Varsity Confers Honorary Degrees on Bamidele, Adedeji, Mansur

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Professor Joseph Babalola, has reiterated his commitment to ensure that the institution maintains the standard that earned it the best state university and 12th overall in the country.

Babalola stated this during a press conference as part of activities marking the institution’s 29th convocation ceremony, which will hold on March 28 and 29, 2025.

The don highlighted the various achievements of his administration since his appointment, which include: renovation and painting of the university gate and fence; remodelling of the Out Patient Department of the university Health Centre; repainting of the EKSU International College fence; renovation of the male and female hostels; and the repair of the dilapidated roof of the Omolayo Administrative Building.

Babalola announced that despite the paucity of funds, the university is witnessing massive ongoing infrastructural projects which are: blocks of classrooms, boreholes, phase two hostels for medical students and construction of FM radio, all facilitated by Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele.

According to the VC, the institution will graduate 16,446 students for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 academic sessions with 200 students in the first-class category; 5,406 students made second-class upper division; 9,076 obtained second-class lower division; 1,295 earned third-class degrees; while four students graduated with a pass.

Also, the university will confer 162 PhD degrees, 242 master’s degrees, and 61 postgraduate diplomas on deserving candidates, while honorary doctorate degrees will be confered on the Senate Leader, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele; the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zacch Adedeji; and Dr. Mansur Muhtar the Chairman, Board of the Bank of Industry.

The vice-chancellor thanked Governor Biodun Oyebanji for increasing the university’s monthly subvention from ₦260 million to ₦410 million, a move he said has significantly helped to clear outstanding staff salaries and allowances, boosting staff morale and contributing to the stability of the academic calendar.

He maintained that while academic excellence has been the hallmark of his administration, the university has meted out deserving punishment to erring 13 staff for various offences, ranging from sexual misconduct, and abandonment of duty post.