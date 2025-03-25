TINUBU AND THE PATH TO NATIONAL TRANSFORMATION

President Tinubu has made significant strides in governance, reckons ABIODUN OLUWADARE

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s rise to power was neither accidental nor the result of political godfatherism. His ability to secure the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022—despite opposition from various political factions, including his predecessor—underscored his resilience, strategic political acumen, and deep-rooted influence within Nigeria’s political landscape. Tinubu’s ascendancy to the presidency was marked by a keen understanding of governance, economic restructuring, and national security, which he had demonstrated during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State.

However, like every transformative leader, his administration has been met with both commendation and criticism. His bold economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification, have been described as necessary steps toward fiscal stability, yet they have also sparked heated debates due to the short-term economic hardships they have caused. Detractors argue that while these policies align with global best practices, their implementation could have been more gradual to cushion the impact on vulnerable citizens. In contrast, his supporters highlight that these decisions, though painful, are crucial for breaking Nigeria’s cycle of economic dependency and setting the stage for long-term sustainability.

Another point of contention has been Tinubu’s approach to governance, particularly his swift decision-making in areas such as cabinet reshuffles and corruption allegations. Unlike past administrations, he has shown an unusual willingness to dismiss underperforming ministers, signalling a strong stance against corruption and inefficiency. Yet, opponents claim that his administration still grapples with systemic governance issues that require more comprehensive institutional reforms.

Furthermore, Tinubu’s leadership has been instrumental in repositioning Nigeria’s security framework. The Nigerian military, under his administration, has intensified operations against insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements, leading to relative improvements in security across previously volatile regions. Farmers in certain parts of the country have started returning to their farmlands, an indicator that the security architecture is regaining its effectiveness. Despite this progress, critics argue that insecurity remains a pressing challenge that requires more aggressive and intelligence-driven strategies.

Beyond economic and security reforms, Tinubu has focused on diversifying Nigeria’s economy by strengthening key sectors such as agriculture, banking, and infrastructure development. His administration has initiated various policies aimed at increasing local production, enhancing financial accessibility for investors, and undertaking strategic infrastructural projects such as the East-West Road and the long-neglected Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. These efforts reflect his commitment to laying a foundation for sustainable national growth.

While criticisms abound, many fail to provide viable alternatives, focusing instead on sensational narratives rather than constructive debate. This article critically examines Tinubu’s achievements, the criticisms against his administration, and the broader implications of his policies on Nigeria’s socio-political and economic landscape. The objective is to present a balanced discourse that moves beyond rhetoric and highlights the real impact of his leadership on the country’s development trajectory.

One of the most contentious decisions of Tinubu’s administration has been the removal of the fuel subsidy. Notably, every major presidential candidate in the 2023 election campaign agreed on the necessity of this move, recognizing its long-term benefits. However, the argument against Tinubu has been about the approach rather than the decision itself. Critics claim that his method of implementation exacerbated hardship, yet they have failed to present a constructive alternative approach that would have avoided economic disruptions while achieving the same fiscal objectives.

The subsidy regime, for decades, drained Nigeria’s resources, enriching a few while placing an unsustainable financial burden on the government. By removing it, Tinubu made a bold and necessary decision to free up funds for critical infrastructure and social development. Despite the immediate economic challenges, his administration has implemented palliatives, including wage adjustments and transportation support, to cushion the effects. The question remains: Would his critics have done any better, or is their opposition simply political grandstanding?

Unlike previous administrations, Tinubu has shown remarkable political will in addressing corruption. Historically, Nigerian leaders have been hesitant to take decisive action against high-profile government officials involved in corruption. However, Tinubu broke this cycle by swiftly removing and investigating a minister over corruption allegations—a move rarely witnessed in Nigeria’s democratic history. This demonstrates a commitment to accountability and sets a new precedent for governance in Nigeria.

His administration’s stance on financial prudence is evident in its efforts to block revenue leakages and enforce fiscal discipline across ministries, departments, and agencies. While corruption remains a systemic problem, Tinubu’s willingness to confront it head-on is a notable departure from the norm.

Another unique aspect of Tinubu’s leadership is his responsiveness to public concerns. Unlike previous administrations that rigidly stuck to policies regardless of their consequences, Tinubu has demonstrated a remarkable ability to listen and adjust when necessary. He has reversed or modified policies when they proved too burdensome for the populace, reflecting a government that prioritizes the people’s welfare over political ego.

This adaptability is a hallmark of progressive leadership. It signifies that governance under Tinubu is not about imposing unilateral decisions but about ensuring that policies are aligned with the nation’s best interests. It has also demonstrated that Tinubu is a Democrat. One of the hallmarks of a democrat is allowing the voice of the people to be heard, and this should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

A major flaw in Nigeria’s economic structure has been its over-reliance on crude oil revenue. Tinubu’s administration has made strides in diversifying the economy by prioritizing key sectors such as agriculture, banking, and manufacturing.

• Agriculture: Tinubu’s administration has introduced incentives for farmers, making it easier for people to access fertilizers, improved seedlings, and mechanized equipment. With security improvements, farmers in previously volatile areas can now return to their farmlands, boosting food production.

• Banking and Loans: The administration has made access to credit easier, especially for young entrepreneurs and small businesses. The newly established loan system for students, a first in Nigeria’s history, ensures that education is more affordable and accessible, helping to secure the future of Nigerian youth.

• Infrastructure Development: Major projects like the East-West Road, which had been stalled for years, are now receiving proper attention. Similarly, critical road networks such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway are finally seeing significant progress, unlike in past administrations that failed to complete these key national projects.

Security: A New Approach to National Stability

Insecurity has been one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, and under Tinubu’s leadership, the military and security agencies have intensified efforts to restore stability. Notably, in many regions where farmers were previously unable to access their lands due to terrorism, there has been a significant security improvement, allowing agricultural activities to resume which will eventually lead to an improvement in food production and reduce food insecurity. While challenges persist, the current trajectory suggests that Tinubu’s administration is making substantial progress in tackling insecurity more effectively than in previous years.

The Role of State Governments in Development

There has been persistent criticism of the low performance of the state governors’ performance in Tinubu’s administration. However, it must be observed that these critics fail to acknowledge that Nigeria is a federation where states have significant responsibilities. It is unrealistic to expect the President to perform the role of state governors. With federal allocations to states increasing under Tinubu’s administration, governors must be held accountable for their performance. Citizens should direct their grievances towards their state governments where necessary rather than unfairly placing all the burden on the presidency. The increased revenue allocations should translate into improved infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation at the state level.

Youth Empowerment and Social Initiatives

Recognizing the role of the youth in national development, Tinubu has implemented several policies to empower young Nigerians. His administration introduced a student loan system, making education more accessible and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder academic aspirations. This marks the first time in Nigeria’s history that a structured, repayable student loan scheme has been implemented. Additionally, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance was increased, demonstrating a commitment to improving the welfare of young graduates entering the workforce.

The Lagos Blueprint: A Political and Economic Power Base

A common criticism levelled against Tinubu is his stronghold on Lagos politics. However, this argument lacks depth and strategic reasoning. In global politics, every influential leader has a political base—a region or state where their leadership prowess is deeply rooted. In the United States of America (USA), for instance, politicians like Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson all had strong home bases from which they wielded influence. In Nigeria, many political juggernauts have held sway over certain regions. If Tinubu has successfully built a formidable political structure in Lagos, should that be viewed as a flaw or a testament to his political acumen?

His critics conveniently overlook the fact that Lagos, under Tinubu’s influence, has remained the most economically viable state in Nigeria. It has attracted the highest foreign direct investment, developed the most robust infrastructure, and maintained a consistent track record of governance that other states strive to emulate. His ability to sustain a political and economic model that keeps Lagos thriving should be seen as an asset to the nation rather than a liability.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, within less than two years, has made significant strides in governance. While no government is perfect, it is crucial to acknowledge policies that are bringing meaningful change rather than focusing solely on perceived shortcomings. Whether in the fight against corruption, economic reforms, infrastructure development, or security improvements, Tinubu has shown an unwavering commitment to making Nigeria work again.

Rather than engage in baseless criticism, opposition figures should provide alternative solutions. What would they have done differently? Would they have kept the fuel subsidy, despite its crippling effects on the economy? Would they have continued borrowing recklessly to pay salaries? Would they have ignored the fight against corruption? Constructive criticism backed by viable alternatives is necessary for democracy, but empty opposition only serves to distract from national progress. Critiques should bring their alternative solution to the public domain for comparison.

Tinubu’s administration is not just about being in power; it is about making tangible changes that will shape Nigeria’s future for the better. As we assess his tenure, it is important to focus on facts, achievements, and concrete results rather than political rhetoric.

Col Oluwadare (rtd) writes from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kadauna