State of Emergency: Rivers Gets New SSG, Head of Service

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Prof Ibibia Lucky Worika has been appointed the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG).

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, made the announcement of the appointment, in a statement from the Government House, in the earlier hours of Tuesday.

In the statement, the former Chief of Naval Staff said the appointment followed careful consideration of Worika’s credentials, extensive experience, and performance during rigorous selection process.

The new SSG is replacing Dr Tammy Danagogo who served under the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, as SSG.

Ibas has also announced Dr Iyingi Brown as the new Acting Head of Service.

Brown is the Permanent Secretary, Welfare from the office of former head of service, Dr. George Nwaeke, who according to the statement from Ibas, has resigned from the office.

Ibas thanked Nwaeke for the short period he served under his administration and wished him well.

According to Ibas, the appointment of Worika’s as the SSG reflects the administrator’s commitment to harnessing the human capital of the Rivers people to work with him to achieve the much-needed peace, stability and security.

Worika until the this appointment, is currently the Director of the Centre for Advanced Law Research at Rivers State University.

Prof Worika has served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt, where he played a pivotal role in curriculum development, accreditation processes, and fostering collaborations between the university and public institutions.