Military Airstrikes Demobilise Terrorists’ Gun Trucks in ‘Timbuktu Triangle’

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said the air component of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK), has executed devastating airstrikes on a terrorist enclave, north of Chiralia, a known hideout within the notorious ‘Timbuktu Triangle.’

A statement by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Grp Capt. Kabiru Ali, said the precision airstrikes conducted over the weekend, resulted in the neutralisation of multiple terrorists and the destruction of three terrorist gun trucks, significantly disrupting terrorists’ activities in the region.

In another security related development, as part of a coordinated effort to dismantle bandits’ illicit networks across the federation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday intercepted 488 AK-47 live rounds of ammunition in Nyanya, Abuja.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the interception was part of the command’s unwavering commitment to public safety and proactive crime prevention. She also disclosed that the gunrunner transporting the ammunition had been apprehended.

“The operation was initiated following actionable intelligence from ground troops, which tracked three terrorist gun trucks moving from Sabon Gari toward Chiralia.

“Responding swiftly, the Air Component deployed fighter jets for an Air Interdiction (AI) mission. Upon arrival at the target location, NAF pilots identified multiple terrorists and their three gun trucks concealed under trees.

“With precision and lethality, the NAF aircraft engaged the targets, unleashing rockets and cannons that obliterated two of the vehicles. As the insurgents attempted to reposition the third gun truck, a follow-up strike was executed, destroying it completely.

“The overwhelming firepower set all targeted vehicles ablaze, while scores of terrorists attempting to flee were neutralized in the aftermath,” the Air Force stated.

Ali said that this decisive operation underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, denying insurgents freedom of movement, and providing critical air support to ground forces.

He said that with sustained air superiority, the NAF remains resolute in its counterterrorism efforts, ensuring that insurgents find no safe haven while reinforcing security and stability across the North-East.

Meanwhile, Adeh said: “Acting in synergy with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), police operatives from the Nyanya Division, FCT Command, tracked and arrested Nuhu Aminu, a 32-year-old man from Katsina State, at the Nyanya bus terminal on 24 March 2025.

“The suspect was caught in possession of 488 AK-47 live rounds of ammunition, ingeniously concealed in two 25-litre jerrycans filled with palm oil to evade detection.

“Upon interrogation, Aminu confessed that he was recruited by one Yakubu Kachalla of Funtua, Katsina State, who allegedly paid him N100,000 to collect the illegal cargo from an unidentified contact in Nasarawa State and deliver it to Katsina.”

Adeh stated that this arrest highlighted the relentless efforts of the FCT Police Command in dismantling criminal networks and preventing the proliferation of illegal arms that fuel violent crimes.

Meanwhile, the federal government has commenced the training of 800 selected personnel of the armed forces as Special Operations Forces to boost the nation’s security architecture.

Speaking on Monday, while declaring the training opened at the Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna state, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said the Special Forces, drawn from the Army, Navy and the Air Force, will enhance Nigeria’s operational effectiveness in combating terrorism, insurgency, transnational crimes, and other asymmetric threats bedeviling the country.

He said the training was aimed at “building a highly skilled, agile, and mission-ready force capable of executing specialized operations in diverse and complex environments”.

Badaru noted: “The evolving nature of security challenges today demands an elite force that is not only well-equipped but also well-trained in advanced tactics, unconventional warfare, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response missions.

“This Special Operations Force Training is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing our operational effectiveness in combating terrorism, insurgency, transnational crimes, and other asymmetric threats that bedevil our great nation.

“This Special Operations Force will serve as a critical pillar in securing our national sovereignty, protecting citizens, and maintaining peace and stability within and beyond our borders.”

According to him, the training has been meticulously designed to develop highly skilled personnel in special combat tactics, counterterrorism operations, intelligence gathering and hostage rescue missions.

He added that the programme will prepare trainees for high-risk missions in both urban and hostile environments, ensuring they can adapt to dynamic threats.

The minister said that given the inter-agency nature of modern security challenges, the training will foster seamless collaboration among personnel of the Nigerian Armed forces and other security agencies.

Badaru said: “We expect to have a force capable of conducting high-impact operations with precision, speed, and efficiency.”

According to him, the newly trained Special Operations Force will be deployed to critical areas across the country to reinforce national security architecture.

“This inauguration is for the first batch of 800 out of 2,400 to be trained as part of a long-term strategy to develop world-class special operations capability within the Armed Forces of Nigeria” the minister said.

He expressed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to equipping the Special Operations Forces with modern weapons, surveillance systems and intelligence tools to enhance operational effectiveness.

In his remarks at the event, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa said, the training could not have come at a better time, considering the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and the unique challenges posed by asymmetric threats in the country.

“The situation demands that our forces be well-trained, equipped, and capable of responding swiftly, effectively and decisively. It is in this context that the training of this Special Operations Force is highly desired, as they represent the cutting edge of our military’s ability to respond swiftly and decisively to threats, both within and beyond our borders”, the CDS said.

He expressed optimism that the Special Force will be pivotal in the efforts to defeat terrorism, insurgency, and other activities inimical to security.

Highlight of the occasion was the inspection of the training equipment and facilities within the Camp Kabala and other locations around the Jaji Military Cantonment by the defence minister and other dignitaries in attendance.