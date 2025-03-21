WISCAR Calls for Stronger Protections for Women in Leadership 

Funmi Ogundare

As Nigeria celebrates International Women’s Month and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) has urged the government to implement policies that safeguard women in leadership roles from discrimination, harassment and victimisation.

The organisation emphasised the importance of ensuring that all allegations against women in leadership positions are addressed with transparency, impartiality, and adherence to due process.

The Executive Secretary of WISCAR, Ekemini Akpakpan in a statement, also called on all public institutions to uphold the principles of procedural justice in every case, adding that all stakeholders in government, corporate organisations, and civil society should reaffirm their commitment to gender inclusion.

According to her, “let us create enabling environments where women can lead, contribute, and thrive without bias or discrimination. Together, we can build a better Nigeria for all.”

She explained that women across the globe continue to face systemic barriers in governance; from cultural and structural discrimination to targeted intimidation aimed at silencing their voices.

“The journey to leadership remains fraught with challenges,” Akpakpan stated.

As a developing nation with immense potential and a female population of 49.5 per cent, the executive secretary noted that Nigeria cannot afford to marginalise women in leadership.

” Research consistently shows that countries with greater gender parity in governance experience stronger economic growth, improved policymaking, and more robust democratic institutions. Empowering women to lead is not just a moral imperative, it is in our national interest,” she said.

She described empowerment of women as that which creates an environment where they can rise without fear of harassment, discrimination, or victimisation and ensuring that women in leadership are afforded the same respect, opportunities, and protections as their male counterparts.

“It means upholding the principles of fairness and justice in all matters, particularly those as sensitive as allegations of harassment.

“A fundamental principle of justice is the right to a fair hearing. No matter the seriousness of the allegations, the circumstances under which they arise, or the time that has elapsed, every case deserves to be investigated and adjudicated in a fair and competent forum.

“Procedural justice ensures that both the complainant and the accused have the opportunity to present their case before an impartial body. This is not just a legal obligation it is a cornerstone of democracy and a reflection of our collective values”, Akpakpan stressed.