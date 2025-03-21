Group Advocate for Equity, Financial Empowerment for Women

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of efforts to develop a policy framework that supports inclusion, Leading Ladies Africa (LLA) has advocated for robust economic equity to enhance women’s financial empowerment.

Speaking at a Women in Finance Breakfast Forum in Lagos recently, the Founder of LLA, Francesca Uriri, emphasized the need to advance gender-inclusive leadership and economic equity for African women and girls.

According to her, “The Women in Finance breakfast forum is a high-level convening of female leaders, policy makers, government officials, and civil society groups within the finance sector. The programme aims at facilitating dialogue and developing a framework for advancing gender-inclusive leadership, financial inclusion, equity and economic justice for women within the finance industry.”

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF), Uche Uzoebo, highlighted the importance of mentorship, sponsorship, and collaboration among women.

“We need to celebrate ourselves. We need to encourage mentorship. We need to start sponsoring women. Sponsoring, not discarding, that woman or that little girl, even in small ways. We must intentionally think of our fellow women when spaces open up,” she said.

Emphasising the significance of support mechanisms and personal development for career growth, the Deputy Head of Operations at Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Olufunke Amobi, stated that these factors cannot be overemphasized.

“I have benefited from support mechanisms throughout my career, both at work and at home. As women, we must strive for personal development to enhance our competence and capabilities in our jobs,” she said.