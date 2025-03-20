The Nest, UnternehmerTUM to Provide Support for Nigerian Founders 

Agnes Ekebuike

In order to boost entrepreneurial training and co-creation between founders in Nigeria and their counterparts abroad, given the growing youth population and the surge of SME entrepreneurs, The Nest Innovation Technology has partnered UnternemerTUM to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa through the Africa Meets Bavaria programme.

The project aims to address some of the most pressing global challenges, including sustainability, mobility transformation, and climate change. By working on local solutions to these challenges, participants contribute to the sustainable development and economic growth of their home countries. The project is done in partnership with UnternemarTum, which has been announced by Financial Times as Europe’s leading startup hub for 2024-2025.

Speaking about the initiative, Co-founder of The Nest, Oluwajoba Oloba, said: “Nigeria is full of brilliant entrepreneurs. What’s often missing is access—the right structures, the right networks, and the right resources. This partnership is about breaking those barriers and ensuring our entrepreneurs are positioned to succeed globally.”

We are excited about it as this partnership unlocks a co-creation and cross-pollination engagement between our university labs in Nigeria and UnternehmerTUM. This is very much in line with the objective of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and a critical element of the Nigeria Startup Act, Oloba further said.