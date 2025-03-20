Tension in Ondo as Protesters Shut Gov’s Office Over Killing of Another Five Farmers

•Display bodies of casualties

Fidelis David in Akure





There was tension in Ondo State on Wednesday after protesters shut the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, over the killing of another five farmers by armed herdsmen.

The tragedy comes a week after four communities in Akure North Local Government Area of the state were attacked by some armed men suspected to be bandits leading to the death of over 20 people as well as the abduction of nine surveyors in Ilu-Abo, in Akure.

In the latest incident, it was learnt that the farmers were allegedly shot dead in another invasion by armed herdsmen at Aba Oyinbo/power line axis, in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Angered by the unfortunate incident, the protesters stormed the Governor’s Office and displayed bodies of the casualties of invasion.

They chanted solidarity songs calling on the state governor to do the needful and save their lives.

However, operatives of the police and the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun provided security at strategic locations in the state capital to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

Similarly, commuters and motorists on Akure/Owo/Benin Road were also stranded for several hours following a mass protest in Ogbese where the protesters barricaded the highway.

The Regent of Ademekun Community, Kemisola Adelowo who led the protesters in Akure confirmed that five farmers in the community were killed on Tuesday by gunmen, thereby preventing others from accessing their farmlands.

While appealing to concerned authorities to come to their aid and tackle rising insecurity in the state, Adelowo urged the government to do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.

However, addressing protesters, the deputy governor of the State, Olayide Adelami, said the state government has directed the state Amotekun Corps to immediately establish security posts in communities under attacks by suspected herdsmen.

His words: “Ondo State is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria, but we now see that they want to change the story for us. Last week, the governor met with the security heads. You know that we can’t disclose the security plans to ensure the state is peaceful.

“I also want to appreciate you for conducting yourselves in an orderly manner and as a responsible government we are going to respond appropriately to ensure that lives and property are secured.

“Before we come up with lasting solution, we will establish Amotekun posts and patrol in the area as a temporary solution.’’

Adelami appealed to the protesters to return to their communities and await further solutions from the state government.