NHRC: Parade of Criminal Suspects to Stop Soon

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The parade of criminal suspects are to be stopped in the country as the Nigeria Police Force and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) are working to put an end to this.

This is as the federal government has taken steps to clarify the roles of key actors in the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Human Rights.

Speaking at an inter-agency consultative workshop on the Implementation of the National Action Plan for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in partnership with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and with support of the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), the NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said that the initiative aims to bridge gaps in human rights enforcement, aligning with both national and international standards.

He said: “We are going to commence a campaign against the parade of suspects soon,” noting that the framework serves as a roadmap for improving human rights compliance in Nigeria.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Human Rights, Mutashi Luckman, representing Abiola Peter Makandi, expressed appreciation to foreign partners supporting Nigeria’s human rights development. He said: “We must stand against unfairness and call for collective improvement to ensure justice and respect for all.”

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu(rtd), on his part reiterated the commission’s stance against human rights violations, particularly the public display of suspects.

He said: “Parading suspects is against the law. We must campaign against this.”

Argungu also touched on corruption within the judiciary, questioning how officials afford expensive properties in highbrow areas like Maitama, Abuja.

Executive Director, PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, commended the efforts of the National Assembly’s Human Rights Committee in advancing human rights. He noted that while amendments are being proposed to criminal laws, some police officers still use arms seizures as a pretext for parading suspects.

On President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers, he said: “Democracy is about human rights, but the power to remove elected leaders arbitrarily is not. When President Tinubu or any authority removes an elected leader, we must stand up to condemn it.”

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Gill Lever praised Nigeria’s commitment to human rights, stating that effective implementation of the NAP would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

She said: “We are ready to collaborate with Nigeria to implement the plan. Human rights should not be inspirational; leaders must be held accountable,” adding that human rights remain the cornerstone of every progressive society.