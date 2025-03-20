  • Thursday, 20th March, 2025

Kogi NMA Lauds  FG for Granting FTHL Waiver to Employ New Staff

Nigeria | 14 minutes ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA),  Kogi State branch, has commended  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for granting Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja the waiver and cash backing to employ some categories of staff, particularly medical doctors, for the hospital following due process.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Kogi State NMA Chairman, Dr. Hassan Abubakar, yesterday lauded the Minister, Permanent Secretary, Director of Hospital Services, Head of Service of the Federation and the Budget Office for taking this bold step, noting that the approval will go al ong way to assist the management of the hospital to  employ more medical doctors and other categories of staff for the hospital.

The statement read in part: “The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State branch, uses the opportunity to applaud the management of the Federal Teaching Hospital,  Lokoja, for their handling of the crises that have rocked the institution in the last couple of months.”
Resulting  from some areas of disagreement between the management and a few of our aggrieved colleagues.

“The association appeals for calm on both sides to allow the internal mechanism of the institution to run its course. The association is watching with keen interest the events as they unfold, in this great citadel of health care and training، with the view to ensuring that no colleague is denied fair treatment.

“Once again, the association applauds the waiver and pleads for continued assistance for Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja.”

