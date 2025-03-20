Breaking: Senate Okays Declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers With Conditions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday approved the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State on Tuesday.

The resolution of the red chamber was announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary after about two hours of closed door session.

The Red Chamber just like the House of Representatives, in approving the emergency rule said the National Assembly should oversight the activities of the sole administrator.

It also recommended the setting up of eminent Nigerians who would meet with the warring parties in the political crisis.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers state following intractable crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly loyal to Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The President had in a nationwide emergency broadcast suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Ordu, and all the members of the State House of Assembly.

The President also appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state.

Tinubu on Wednesday evening swore-in Vice Admiral l Ibas as Sole Administrator of Rivers.

Details shortly…