  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

Teesas Education Tackles UTME, WAEC Failure with Matric

Education | 1 hour ago

Funmi Ogundare 

Teesas Education, an education transformation company, has launched an innovative e-learning platform, Matric, to address the significant failure rate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Teesas Matric, which is available on the Teesas Education App, gives users access to 40 years of past UTME and WAEC questions and over 5,000 solution-based video tutorials covering frequently asked questions.

Osayi Izedonmwen, founder and Chairman of Teesas Education stated that as an impact-driven organisation, Teesas was concerned about the abysmal results in UTME and WAEC;  and decided to create a product to address it.

“During our research, we discovered that students use multiple websites or preparation materials for UTME and WAEC. This is both costly and time-consuming.

“In response, we developed Matric, a compilation of over 40 years of UTME and WAEC past questions and comprehensive step-by-step, solution-based video tutorials on how to approach each problem or topic using several proven techniques,” he said.

He added that the organisation tested the e-learning platform during the 2024 UTME and achieved a pass rate of 97 per cent. 

“This gave Teesas Education the confidence to roll out the service ahead of the 2025 UTME examinations. To access Matric, students need to download the upgraded Teesas Education app from the Google Play store and iOS store, select ‘Matric’, and choose their preferred subscription plan: Premium+, Premium or Basic.

“Matric basic offers subscribers access to either UTME or WAEC practice questions.

Teesas Education also has technology-enabled hybrid learning centres in Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos which offer real-time computer-based WAEC, UTME and post-UTME practice tests and mock trials, “the chairman stressed.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.