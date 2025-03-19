Teesas Education Tackles UTME, WAEC Failure with Matric

Funmi Ogundare

Teesas Education, an education transformation company, has launched an innovative e-learning platform, Matric, to address the significant failure rate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Teesas Matric, which is available on the Teesas Education App, gives users access to 40 years of past UTME and WAEC questions and over 5,000 solution-based video tutorials covering frequently asked questions.

Osayi Izedonmwen, founder and Chairman of Teesas Education stated that as an impact-driven organisation, Teesas was concerned about the abysmal results in UTME and WAEC; and decided to create a product to address it.

“During our research, we discovered that students use multiple websites or preparation materials for UTME and WAEC. This is both costly and time-consuming.

“In response, we developed Matric, a compilation of over 40 years of UTME and WAEC past questions and comprehensive step-by-step, solution-based video tutorials on how to approach each problem or topic using several proven techniques,” he said.

He added that the organisation tested the e-learning platform during the 2024 UTME and achieved a pass rate of 97 per cent.

“This gave Teesas Education the confidence to roll out the service ahead of the 2025 UTME examinations. To access Matric, students need to download the upgraded Teesas Education app from the Google Play store and iOS store, select ‘Matric’, and choose their preferred subscription plan: Premium+, Premium or Basic.

“Matric basic offers subscribers access to either UTME or WAEC practice questions.

Teesas Education also has technology-enabled hybrid learning centres in Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos which offer real-time computer-based WAEC, UTME and post-UTME practice tests and mock trials, “the chairman stressed.