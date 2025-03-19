Sanwo-Olu Commissions Transgreen’s Disposable Syringes’ Factory

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned the Transgreen Nigeria Limited’s ultra-modern O-Care Disposable Syringes’ factory in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

The factory, whose commissioning yesterday attracted the presence of First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, is the first of its kind in Lagos State, and is designed to produce high-quality, sterile syringes that meet international standards.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Femi Hamzat, highlighted the significance of the project, stating that it represents a critical step towards achieving Lagos State’s vision of becoming a leading hub for industrial innovation and excellence in Africa.

He said: “So, healthcare is one of the pillars of our administration’s development agenda. And I am delighted to witness this realisation of this world-class facility, which aligns with our vision for a healthier and more prosperous Lagos State”.

In his welcome address, Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, expressed his gratitude to the guests and acknowledged the support of the Lagos State Government, the federal government, and financial institutions in making the project a reality.

Orakpo said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to become a world-class manufacturer of medical consumables.

“We are proud to have taken this bold step towards self-sufficiency in medical device manufacturing, and we are committed to scaling up our operations to meet the healthcare needs of our nation.”

In his goodwill message, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, commended Transgreen Nigeria Limited for its huge investment despite the current economic challenges facing the country.

Enoh said: “I want to encourage the company to collaborate more with the ministry to ensure diversification, creation of jobs and ensure patronage of locally manufactured syringes and needles.”

The Honorable Minister of Health, Professor Muhammed Ali Pate, who was represented by Dr. Abdul Muktar, described the facility as the first of its kind in Lagos State, noting that it marked a significant milestone in the collective efforts to enhance healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Muktar said: “I am wearing double hat today as the representative of Hon Minister of Health and as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC).”

In her goodwill message, The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Moji Adeyeye, said that the O-Care Disposable Syringes’ factory is a landmark achievement by Transgreen Nigeria Limited.

Adeyeye said: “This moment marks not just the introduction of a new product but the advancement of healthcare in Nigeria, which is in line with the vision of improving the quality of life for Nigerians and the entire African continent.

“Orakpo’s journey is a shining example of the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that we need in Nigeria.”

Speaking during the ceremony, the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Francis Meshioye, tasked both the state and federal governments to “protect this investment with the right policies, the right incentives and the right support to scale.”

The Managing Director/CEO of Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi, said that the commissioning of O-Care Disposable Syringes would strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system by ensuring a reliable supply of locally produced medical consumables while reducing dependence on imports.