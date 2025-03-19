Queen’s College Principal Seeks More Govt Support, Engagement in Technology 

The Principal, Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr. Mrs. Oyindamola Obabori, has stressed that the country needs to increase its engagement in technology, to be at par with others.

She stated this in Lagos, while reacting to the impressive performance of some students of the college, who represented the country at a robotics competition in Rwanda recently.

She noted that the school has scored another first in the world of robotics, and with more support, it may become an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub.

“In this year’s National Robotics Competition with the theme ‘Submerged’, our students excelled at the regional level, securing first place.

“At the national level, their outstanding performance not only won us the first place in Engineering, but they also dominated the ‘Sumo Bot Battle’.

She stated that the achievements earned the college the opportunity to compete internationally in Rwanda.

“In Rwanda, we won the award for first position in Robot Performance and clinched the Champions Cup after emerging the overall best team at the competitions. The school was rewarded with 10 Lenovo laptops, presented by the President of Rwanda, Paul Kegama,” Obabori said.

She commended the teachers and parents of the college for their support throughout the journey, saying that the success not only reflected the institution’s dedication to excellence, but also brought pride to the nation.

“I am elated that this is happening at this time. As it is, we are only crawling, though this is impressive, we need to increase our engagement in technology to be able to catch up.

“As an educator, I hope the government will look into funding the involvement of schools in Science Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM),” she said.

According to the principal, the school’s ‘Team Aurora’, has developed a few innovative projects which, if produced commercially, could help solve some critical societal challenges.

She said the projects include, the ‘Auro Sweep’, a robot that sweeps open spaces including road sides, the ‘Auro Gen’, a potable hydropower generator, as well as the ‘Aqua Aura’, an app that would help keep the oceans clean.

Meanwhile the principal stressed the need for strict adherence to the college’s resumption dates. She said this at the institution’s Parent -Teacher Association meeting, weekend.

She also emphasised punctuality, noting, which she described as a critical value that must be upheld, as it instills discipline and responsibility in students.

“Henceforth, after every holiday, a one-week grace period will be given for resumption. Any student who fails to return within this stipulated time will have to wait until the next general check-in time.

“I urge parents to cooperate with us on this policy to ensure a more structured and effective school calendar. Timely resumption is essential for academic continuity and student discipline.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the PTA Exco, led by the PTA Chairman, Mr Oluwayomi Ojo and indeed the entire parents’ body for their relentless efforts and continued collaboration with the school leadership. Your numerous contributions, have played a significant role in our collective achievements.

“I must also appreciate the Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) for having our back all the time. It is a joy to know that you are always there, never too far away.

“Our ever ready, hardworking and dedicated teachers, whose devotion to nurturing our students is truly commendable, we are proud of you,” she stated.

Obabori noted that the college has continued to shine as a beacon of excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, and character development.

“Our students are excelling in various academic competitions, innovative projects and leadership engagements, which further affirms the impact of our collective commitment.

“Our infrastructural development is progressing steadily and we have continued to improve the learning environment to ensure that our students receive the best education possible.

“These advancements would not have been possible without the dedication and sacrifice of all stakeholders present here today,” she said.

The principal however warned against vices capable of compromising the future of the students, while urging the parents to interact more with their girls and get to know who they are interacting with whenever they are at home.

She also frowned on the manner at which issues concerning the school are sometimes handled on social media, saying that it is becoming an issue of growing concern.

“Some posts are based on unverified information, while others are entirely false, leading to unnecessary panic and damage to the reputation of our great institution.

“I urge all parents and stakeholders to channel their concerns through the appropriate school communication structures, which include the PTA Secretariat, the school administration, and through the principal to the headquarters, if proper resolutions are not reached, to ensure that matters are addressed effectively.

“By engaging directly with the school, we can minimize misinformation, ensure transparency and maintain a positive image for Queen’s College. Please let us be guided,” she stated.

The principal also hinted at introducing Parents’ Access Card, to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.

My predecessor introduced the Parents’ Access Card which I adopted whole heartedly. It, however has not been fully implemented for one reason or the other.

“Three weeks ago, all principals were invited for a training in school safety at the National Institute for Security Studies, where we were told that this is one of the strategies we must employ in our various schools.

“As such, the access card will soon become a mandatory requirement for entry into the school premises.

“This measure is essential in ensuring that only authorized persons gain access into the school, thereby enhancing security.

“All parents and guardians are therefore encouraged to obtain their access cards from the PTA Secretariat before we resume next term. At the beginning of third term, 2024/2025 session, we will introduce the ‘no card, no access’ policy, which will be strictly enforced.

“Let us all cooperate to make this security initiative a success,” she said.