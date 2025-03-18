UK Commits to Restoring Peace in North-East

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri





The United Kingdom has expressed its commitment to the restoration of peace, stability and sustainable solutions to the troubled Northeast region, which has been bedeviled by insurgency.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Atkinson, made the commitment yesterday when she paid a courtesy call on the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri.

Atkinson, however, commended Zulum for his commitment to fighting insurgency in Borno State.

“On behalf of the British Government, I recognise the effort of His Excellency, the Governor, in tackling insurgency and supporting the people of Borno State, particularly aiming to secure a prosperous future for the people displaced by insurgency.

“I want to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to supporting peace, stability and sustainable solutions, particularly through the ongoing regional stabilisation facility,” he said.

Responding, Secretary to Borno State Government who received the Deputy High Commissioner on behalf of Zulum, expressed appreciation to the UK Government for their partnership and support.

He said, “With the UK Government to start with, we have quite a number of very strong partnerships. His Excellency appreciates it, and he specifically instructed me to convey the special message of appreciation.”