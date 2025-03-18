Showtime Flag Football Launches Summer Series

Showtime Flag Football on Sunday, officially kicked off its 2025 season with the highly anticipated Showtime Summer Series, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the league’s evolution.

For the first time, the league will feature two major tournaments in a single year – the Showtime Summer Series and the Showtime Fall Series, further solidifying Showtime Flag as the largest professional coed flag football league.

During a press conference held at Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki, key league executives and officials provided insights into the expanded season, the growing impact of flag football, and what fans and athletes can expect from the upcoming tournament.

“This year is a game-changer for Showtime Flag,” said the competition CEO, Manal Nassar. “By introducing the Showtime Summer Series and Showtime Fall Series, we are giving athletes more opportunities to compete, fans more thrilling action to enjoy, and the sport a bigger platform to grow.”

The series kicks off with scrimmages (friendlies), followed by regular games leading to playoffs, and culminating in the grand finale – the Showtime Bowl Season XII Summer Series.

“We are pushing the boundaries of flag football in Africa,” added League Commissioner, Adebare Adejumo. “With this expansion, we are doubling the excitement, increasing opportunities for talent, and taking the sport to the next level.”

Head Coach, Mike Akpan emphasized the impact on player development, stating, “This new structure allows athletes to refine their skills in a competitive environment for a longer period, which is crucial as we continue to build Nigeria’s presence in global flag football.”

From an officiating standpoint, Head Referee, Henry Agwagu, highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards of the game: “With more tournaments, our officials will have more opportunities to ensure fairness, accuracy, and consistency in officiating, which is key to a professional league.”

With the Showtime Summer Series set to begin in the coming weeks, Showtime Flag Football is poised to deliver another thrilling season of elite competition, entertainment, and community engagement