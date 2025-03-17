Nigeria, Cuba Strengthen Economic Ties, Pledge Deeper Diplomatic Cooperation

* Shettima hails Caribbean nation’s role in African liberation movements

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and Cuba have taken a bold move to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, with a renewed focus on healthcare, education and trade.

This is just as both nations mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, which formally started in 1974, with Nigeria’s-Vice President Kashim Shettima describing Cuba as “a sacred land where every progressive will identify with”.

Shettima spoke on Monday at the State House in Abuja when he received the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero.

According to him, “Cuba, though located in South America, has its heartbeat in Africa. Your country played a crucial role in Africa’s liberation movements, standing with us during the anti-apartheid struggles in Southern Africa. We are mightily proud of you because you represent resilience, unity, and selfless leadership.”

The vice-president noted that there were cultural and ancestral ties between Nigeria and Cuba, adding that a significant percentage of Cuba’s population has African roots, many of whom trace their lineage to Nigeria.

His words: “About 70 per cent of Cuban Africans are from Nigeria. For us, Cuba is a sacred land where every progressive African identifies with.”

He assured the Cuban delegation that Nigeria would continue to honour its commitments and seek ways to bolster partnerships, particularly in healthcare and vaccine development.

“Our hearts and souls are with you. No matter how long the night is, it will give way to the light of the dawn. We will support you in whatever way we can, especially in strengthening our partnership in healthcare and vaccination programmes,” Shettima stated.

Earlier, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Parrilla, outlined the enduring friendship between Nigeria and Cuba with events marking the milestone 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“We are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Nigeria. In the formation of our nations, our nationality and culture, there is an important African and Nigerian descent. The contributions made by African persons in Cuba to our development are immense.

“Without the support of Africans and Nigeria from the very beginning of the Cuban revolution, we could hardly have survived. We shared common goals in our collective struggle against colonialism, apartheid and racism,” he said.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, emphasised the significance of the longstanding relationship and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deeper collaboration.

“He (Foreign Minister Parrilla) has visited us to strengthen the relationship between both countries, which has existed since 1974. We stood side-by-side with each other during the years of struggle to liberate African states from oppressive regimes.

“Today, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties. We discussed numerous subjects of mutual interest, including economic relations, tourism, science and technology and many more,” Tuggar said.