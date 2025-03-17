NEXIM, NIHOTOUR Partner to Strengthen Tourism, Hospitality Ecosystem

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) have held a productive meeting with a focus on enhancing Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The collaboration is expected to pave the way for new initiatives, support local businesses, and empower stakeholders within the tourism and hospitality ecosystem.

The discussions revolved around fostering strategic partnerships and creating opportunities that will drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness in the industry.Both institutions recognize the vital role tourism plays in economic development and are committed to leveraging their resources and expertise to promote Nigeria as a top global tourism destination.

In attendance at the meeting were the Managing Director of NEXIM, Mr. Abba Bello, DG of NIHOTOUR, Aare Abisoye Fagade, Executive Director, Business Development NEXIM, Hon Stella Okotete, Executive Director Corporate Services NEXIM, Mr. Ibrahim Gaga, and Senior Management Staff of the two institutions.

