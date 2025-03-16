South Africa: Expulsion of Our Ambassador in US ‘Regrettable’

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The South African government has condemned the United States’ decision to expel its ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, describing the decision as “regrettable”.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had on Friday said Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was no longer welcome in the US because he was “a race-baiting politician” who hates US President Donald Trump.

But in a statement yesterday, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa described the move as “regrettable” and urged both countries to uphold established diplomatic norms.

Despite the setback, Pretoria reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a cooperative relationship with Washington.

“The Presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool,” it said in a statement.

“The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter.

“South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America,” the presidency added.

The expulsion has further strained relations between the two countries.

Rubio labelled Rasool a “race-baiting politician” with views hostile to President Trump.

The move follows escalating tensions over US policy toward South Africa.

Last month, Trump froze US aid to Pretoria, citing concerns over land reform policies that he claimed allowed the seizure of land from white farmers.

Rasool, a former anti-apartheid activist and veteran diplomat, has yet to comment on his expulsion.

The expulsion of Rasool has added to rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Trump had in February frozen US aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.

Last week, Trump further heightened tensions, saying South Africa’s farmers were welcome to settle in the United States after repeating his accusations that the government was “confiscating” land from white people.

“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio posted on X.

He described Ebrahim Rasool as “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS,” referring to Trump by his official White House X account.

“We have nothing to discuss with him, and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.”

One of Trump’s closest allies, South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, had accused South African President Ramaphosa’s government of enforcing “openly racist ownership laws.”

Land ownership remains a contentious issue in South Africa, with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid. The government faces growing pressure to implement reforms.

During a G20 event in South Africa last month, Ramaphosa said he had a “wonderful” call with Trump soon after the US leader took office in January.

However, he admitted that relations later “seemed to go a little bit off the rails.”