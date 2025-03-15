First Lady: Nigeria’s Work In Progress That’ll Make Huge Difference Under Current Govt

.Receives spouses of heads of missions in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that Nigeria is a work in progress that is poised to make a huge difference under the current administration, especially with critical internal and external support.

The First Lady, who stated this while granting audience to Spouses of Heads of Missions to Nigeria in her Abuja office pointed out that there has been a gradual but steady improvement in the nation which she believes will be sustained for greater impact.

Mrs. Tinubu said she is taking enormous steps through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) towards ensuring that education of the Nigerian child, health, and livelihood of the average Nigerian is improved.

Highlighting the problem of Almajiri, she once again emphasised that the problem is not insurmountable.

According to her, “When you said you would like to educate all of us, that would be great, Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa and that is a huge number.

“We have like 18.5 million of this group not having any formal education at all, these are children looking for Islamic education, we are still looking at that and the weight alone is something else.

“Like you said, taking one day at a time matters, we cannot say that because the challenges are huge does not mean that it cannot be surmountable.

“The type of school we are planning and proposing for them is like a boarding school because these children are the ones you see outside begging with plates in their hands begging for food but they are not beggars they just came for the masters knowledge and do not have food to eat.

“Anybody that is God-fearing will shun crime, some of these children were molested, therefore, we are looking at what we can do and we are quite hopeful and taking huge steps as well to help them.

“Talking about the out-of-school children, the challenge is quite daunting but we are doing whatever we can and we are also looking for assistance wherever we can get one and it looks promising.”

The First Lady thanked the visiting group for all they have been doing for Nigerian women and children noting that women form the fulcrum of great nations.

Speaking earlier, Wife of the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Sigalit Freeman, who led two other members of (the association of spouses of heads of Mission), wives of Guinea Bissau and Canadian ambassadors, commended Mrs. Tinubu for her efforts not just as First Lady but in times past as a legislator and governor’s wife.

Mrs. Freeman pointed out that the group came calling in acknowledgement of the First Lady’s interest in promoting the well-being of vulnerable groups in the country and seeking ways of collaboration.

She explained that part of the aim of the group was to ensure that all Nigerians especially women and children are learned.

“Every year we have become more active and trying to fulfill purpose of the mission and in our group, we are working with different organisations like widows organisation, schools with kids, hospital here in Abuja and together we are trying to do the best for the people that are admitted in the hospitals.

“For this year, we decided to choose NGO that is focusing on education and we hope that together with you, the First Lady, we can fulfill our mission in our group.

“We are trying to do our best to bring education to the kids in Nigeria, this is what we want, it may take up to three to five years, we are following you, we are seeing what you are doing for your people in education for kids and women in Nigeria.”

As part of their plans in this regard, the group is set to host a Gala nite towards raising resources for this.