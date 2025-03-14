  • Friday, 14th March, 2025

Abia Businessman Sues First Bank over Alleged N55m Fixed Deposit Fraud

Nigeria | 53 minutes ago

Wale Igbintade

An Abia businessman, Eke Agbai Eke, has sued First Bank of Nigeria over an alleged fraudulent withdrawal of N55 million from his fixed deposit account at the bank’s former Abiriba branch, now relocated to Uzuakoli.

In his lawsuit, filed by his lawyer,

Ebuka Nwaeze, the claimant stated  that First Bank has refused to return his deposit, which he originally placed at the Abiriba branch to help sustain the bank’s presence in his community. 

The claimant stated that as a community leader, he viewed the deposit as a contribution to local development.

The alleged fraud came to light in December 2023 when Eke discovered he could no longer access his personal account through the bank’s mobile app and was unable to reach the Business Development Manager.

Upon visiting First Bank’s Gwarinpa branch in Abuja, he was reportedly informed that N55 million had been withdrawn from his fixed deposit in six consecutive transactions—even though he was in Umuahia at the time of the unauthorized deductions.

Following this discovery, Eke demanded the liquidation of his fixed deposit, but months passed without any action from the bank.

After multiple complaints, First Bank launched an internal investigation, which resulted in the dismissal of fewer than nine senior officials allegedly linked to the fraud.

While First Bank’s legal counsel declined to comment, the plaintiff’s lawyers have publicly addressed the matter.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.