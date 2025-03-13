Natasha: Senate Passes Confidence Vote In Akpabio 

* Says court should handle sexual harassment matter

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has passed a vote of confidence in the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The development came 48 hours after the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan (Kogi Central) addressed the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York.

Akpoti-Uduaghan told the global body that she was suspended for raising issue of sexual harassment against the Senate President, contrary to the fact that she was punished for misconduct.

The Senate, in its resolution, also urged Nigerians not to be distracted with the issue of sexual harassment raised against Akpabio by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The red chamber said the matter was already in the court of law, which would not allow the legislative institution from dabbling into it based on Order 40 of its standing rules.

The vote of confidence was passed during plenary Thursday following a motion moved to that effect by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), and seconded by the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Olalere Oyewumi (Osun West).

Details later..