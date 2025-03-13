IWD: Lagos to Empower Women Entrepreneurs on Digital, Financial Growth Strategies

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to empower women entrepreneurs on digital and financial growth strategies at this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.

The event tagged: “Empowering Women, Elevating Businesses: Digital & Financial Strategies for Growth, is scheduled to hold today,13th March 2025 at the Women Development Centre (WDC), Agege, Lagos.

It will feature distinguished industry experts, business strategists, financial experts, e-commerce specialists, and cooperative development leaders, who will equip participants with practical strategies for navigating the evolving business landscape.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu on Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Hauwa Adeeyo, emphasised on Babjide Sanwo-Olu’s administration commitment to strengthen female-led MSMEs and ensuring financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs.

According to her, “This initiative aims to provide young women business owners with access to digital tools, financial education, cooperative business opportunities, and strategies for sustainable expansion which aligned with the IWD 2025 global theme, “Inspire Inclusion,”

“Lagos is the commercial nerve center of Africa, and women entrepreneurs are a major force in driving economic growth. Through this imitative, we are reaffirming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commitment to women-led enterprises. We are not only celebrating women in business but also ensuring they have the financial knowledge, digital tools, and cooperative support needed to scale their ventures. An empowered woman in business strengthens families, communities, and the entire state.”

Adeeyo further noted participants will engage in hands-on workshops and panel discussions covering e-commerce and digital sales, while leveraging online platforms to scale businesses and financial literacy and smart money management to teach Strategies for managing business finances, securing funding, and building creditworthiness.

“We would also provide funding, mentorship, and bulk purchasing benefits that include scaling MSMEs and expanding market reach with actionable steps to transition from small to sustainable enterprises.

Highlighting Governor Sanwo-Olu’s agenda on women-focused MSME empowerment programmes, Adeeyo said: “Lagos State Women Entrepreneurship Fund (LASWEF) provides direct funding and low-interest loans to women-led businesses Like; Eko MSME Fashion Hub that offers access to advanced fashion technology and production tools for women in the creative industry; and Market Modernisation programme deployed to support local market women with improved infrastructure and digital business solutions.

“Additionally, successful female business leaders and e-commerce giants will guide participants on how to optimise digital platforms, secure funding, and build sustainable enterprises. Attendees will also receive access to Lagos State’s business development resources, cooperative programmes, and financial support systems,” she stated.

The event is expected to host over 200 women entrepreneurs across Lagos from diverse industries, alongside key stakeholders from Lagos State’s commerce, trade, and cooperative sectors. Representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment and Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, leading financial institutions, fintech companies, and private sector investors will be present to offer business insights, mentorship, and funding opportunities.